VIXX's Ken and Leo depart Jellyfish Entertainment; Agency releases statement

VIXX members Ken and Leo have decided not to renew their contracts with Jellyfish Entertainment. VIXX debuted in 2012 and was formed through the reality show MyDOL. The group consists of four members Leo, Ken, N and Hyuk. In 2020 and 2023, Hongbin and Ravi parted ways with the group respectively. VIXX is known for hits like Amnesia, Chained Up, Error and more.

VIXX members Ken and Leo part ways with Jellyfish Entertainment

On March 4, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX members Ken and Leo will not be renewing their contract with the agency. They thanked fans for supporting VIXX, Ken and Leo. They also expressed their gratitude for Leo and Ken and assured that they would cheer on the idols for their future endeavours. The company assured the fans that all the members of VIXX have expressed their desire to remain a part of the group and continue group activities in the future with Jellyfish Entertainment. Lastly, they thanked VIXX and the fans for the last 11 years. Many fans expressed their joy and expectations over Leo and Ken's upcoming activities. Here is the label's official statement:

More about VIXX, Leo and Ken

VIXX is known as a concept group as they are masters in undertaking a theme and doing justice to it. The group initially debuted with six members in 2012 but Honbin and Ravi departed from the group in 2020 and 2023 respectively. They made their debut with the track Super Hero in May 2012. VIXX is popular for tracks like On and On, Voodoo Doll, Chained Up, Dynamite, Hyde, Error and many more. Their last comeback was in November 2023 with the mini-album Amnesia and the title track Continuum.

Ken is the vocalist of the group. He made his acting debut in 2015 with the musical Chess and took the lead role of Anatoly Sergievsky. Over the years, he has been a part of various musicals.

Leo is a vocalist of VIXX. In 2016, Leo debuted as a musical actor and took the role of Armand in Mata Hari. In July 208 he released his first solo EP Canvas.

