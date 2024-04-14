Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Eric Nam to voice for Aang: The Last Airbender, singer Park Bo Ram passes away, more

ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM showed off their talent and skills at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The K-pop idols were confident and took over the stage with their charisma. Eric Nam has been confirmed to lend his voice for the upcoming film Aang: The Last Airbender. Anticipation runs high as the idol is known for his enchanting voice. He also has a humorous way of speaking and often ends up participatig in popular meme culture. Singer Park Bo Ram unfortuantely passes away at the age of 30 on April 11. Here is everything that happened this week.

ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival stage

On April 13 and April 14 (IST), ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM took over the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival stage respectively. ATEEZ are known for their powerful and strong performances and proved once again why they are popular. The group set the stage on fire with their performance. LE SSERAFIM was no less with their catchy songs and charming stage presence. The girl group also released their English track during their performance.

Singer Park Bo Ram passes away

Singer Park Bo Ram has unfortunately passed away at the age of 30. The singer debuted in August 2014 with the song Beautiful featuring Zico. According to the report filed, Park Bo Ram was with two other friends and were enjoying drinks together. At around 9:55 pm, the singer went to the restroom and did not return. She was found unconscious over the sink. She was pronounced dead by the hospital at 11:17 pm. The police are investigating the cause of death and have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.

Eric Nam to voice for Aang: The Last Airbender alongside Dave Bautista

K-pop idol Eric Nam would be voicing for adult Aang in the upcoming movie Aang: The Last Airbender. The film is a spin-off of the popular Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. Aang: The Last Airbender will feature Dave Bautista as the antagonist, Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, and Román Zaragoza as Sokka. The film is expected t orelease in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes first female K-pop soloist to have two songs crossing 600 million streams on Spotify