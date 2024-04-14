LE SSERAFIM surprises fans by debuting unreleased song Hot and Fun at Coachella 2024; Watch

LE SSERAFIM, the K-pop girl group behind major hits like ANTIFRAGILE, EASY, Smart, and more tonight performed in Indio at Coachella. The performance was as high-powered as ever, the group managed to grasp all the crowd at once. LE SSERAFIM performed their major hits at Coachella today, but they had an even bigger present for their fans.

LE SSERAFIM surprises fans with jaw-dropping performance of unreleased English song Hot and Fun at Coachella 2024

LE SSERAFIM began tonight performing at the Sahara Tent at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024 with a blazing set that enchanted the fans present at the venue. Coachella’s live stream allowed fans around the world to be part of the startling phenomenon as LE SSERAFIM set fire to the stage.

LE SSERAFIM took the stage on April 13 from 10:50 pm to 11:30 pm PT/PDT (April 14, 11:20 AM IST- 12:00 PM IST at Coachella.

In the most shocking turn of events, LE SSERAFIM for the first time unveiled their unreleased song Hot and Fun at Coachella 2024. After beginning their over-the-top set with their major hit ANTIFRAGILE, followed by songs FEARLESS, The Great Mermaid, EASY, and Smart among their hot 10-song set. After giving a blazing performance on The Great Mermaid, LE SSERAFIM, the band members went on to share their experience with fans. Yunjin, then introduced ‘the next song is a secret, you guys are the first to hear it’ which was met with flooding cheers from the fans.

LE SSERAFIM then debuted their unreleased song Hot and Fun at the stage of Coachella 2024. The song began with an arresting, popping chorus of “I like to dance when I party, I like to kiss everybody”. It gave hints of a hip-hop base track with a heavy drum base filled with attitude and power.

LE SSERAFIM’s performance of the song was also studded with a dance break. The group then went on to perform UNFORGIVEN live with Nile Rodgers amid loud cheers.

When will Hot and Fun by LE SSERAFIM release

Hot and Fun, the English unreleased track which won hearts at once at the Coachella is set to release on Monday, April 15 at 6 PM KST.

LE SSERAFIM is one of the most sensation girl groups reigning over the K-pop movement with members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae.

