Eric Nam to voice adult Aang in upcoming animated film Aang: The Last Airbender alongside Dave Bautista as villain

Eric Nam is one of the top South Korean soloists at the moment with hit songs to his name. Known to create major Pop, EDM, and RnB songs, the K-pop soloist has been captivating audiences with his music since his debut. Taking his career in another interesting direction just hours ago it was confirmed that Eric Nam will become the voice of Aang, in the upcoming animated movie of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

Eric Nam to bring adult Aang to life in the 2025 animated film Aang: The Last Airbender

Cinema Con in Las Vegas this year became the event to unveil a thrilling lineup of upcoming movies including Mickey 17, Joker: Folie à Deux, Smurfs, and Aang: The Last Airbender among many others.

In this year’s Comin Con Paramount Pictures in their presentation revealed their plans for an upcoming animated movie based on Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise with Nickelodeon Studios. Adding to the stirring announcement, it was also revealed that Eric Nam, the South Korean singer will be leading the movie as adult Aang. Accompanying him will be Guardians of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista in an antagonist role.

The incredible news was met with excitement from fans and admirers around the world as they now sit eagerly waiting for the movie installment. Aang: The Last Airbender, the movie is set to release on October 10, 2025, by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies. As for the storyline of the movie nothing has been divulged, everything has been kept under wraps until later time.

Joining the starry ensemble cast are Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, and Román Zaragoza as Sokka.

More about Aang: The Last Airbender

Avatar Studios was formed in 2021, and announced in June 2022 that three movies based on the Avatar franchise will be released in the future. Aang: The Last Airbender is the first theatrical animated film of the three announced before. Lauren Montgomery, the director of the original series will direct the movie along with William Mata. The movie will be produced by Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, and Eric Coleman.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Bong Joon Ho directs Robert Pattinson to take massive strides as expendable employee in Mickey 17 trailer; Watch