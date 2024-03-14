Ji Chang Wook's relationship history is rather long and fascinating. The charismatic South Korean actor is known for his versatile roles in various popular shows such as Love Struck in the City, Worst of Evil, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and more. He has not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with his on-screen performances but has also been a subject of curiosity when it comes to his off-screen romantic endeavors.

However, the actor is believed to be single at the moment and not currently dating anybody. But he has had an extensive dating history that you must be curious about. Let's delve into the relationship past of Ji Chang Wook, from his rumored flings to confirmed romances.

Ji Chang Wook Relationship History

Ji Chang Wook and Miss Korea, Kim Joo Ri

In 2013, Ji Chang Wook's name was linked with Kim Joo Ri, a former Miss Korea titleholder. Their alleged relationship stirred up the tabloids, with reports of the two enjoying dates and spending quality time together. However, neither Ji Chang Wook nor Kim Joo Ri addressed the rumors publicly, leaving fans to speculate about the true nature of their connection.

Ji Chang Wook and Ha Ji Won

During the filming of the historical drama Empress Ki in 2013, Ji Chang Wook shared a compelling on-screen romance with his co-star Ha Ji Won. The story of the K-drama followed a Goryeo-born woman fighting against the class system of the era to deny rules and ascend to power. Ha Ji Won played the titular character, whereas Ji Chan Wook played the role of an Emperor and her romantic interest.

Their captivating portrayal of forbidden love sparked rumors of a real-life relationship brewing between the two actors. Despite the fervent speculation, Ji Chang Wook and Ha Ji Won maintained a professional relationship, emphasizing mutual respect and admiration.

Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young

Ji Chang Wook shared sizzling chemistry with his co-star Park Min Young during the filming of the action-packed drama Healer in 2014, igniting rumors of a blossoming romance. Ji Chang Wook plays the titular character, who is a night courier and takes money from his clients in exchange for tasks. Eventually, he meets Chae Young Shin, played by Park Min Young, and falls in love.

Their passionate on-screen connection and adorable off-screen moments fueled the gossip mills, with fans eagerly shipping the pair. However, both actors clarified that they were nothing more than good friends, putting an end to the swirling rumors.

Ji Chang Wook and YoonA

In 2016, Ji Chang Wook co-starred with Girls' Generation member YoonA in the action-packed drama The K2, which captivated audiences with their intense chemistry and dynamic performances. The story follows Kim Je Ha, played by Ji Chang Wook, a former soldier who was accused of killing his girlfriend. When he finds his way to Korea, he is assigned as the bodyguard of Go An Na, played by YoonA, they begin to develop feelings for each other.

The pair's effortless rapport on screen led to widespread speculation about a potential off-screen romance. However, both Ji Chang Wook and YoonA dismissed the rumors, citing their strong friendship and professional rapport as the basis of their relationship.

Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun

Ji Chang Wook's on-screen chemistry with Nam Ji Hyun in the 2017 popular drama Suspicious Partner sparked numerous speculations about their off-screen relationship. Ji Chan Wook played the role of Noh Ji Wook, who is a prosecutor, and Nam Ji Hyun took up the role of Eun Bong Hee, who is a prosecutor trainee. While working together, they fall in love with each other.

The duo's electrifying portrayal of a couple caught in a web of mystery and romance led fans to wonder if their chemistry extended beyond the screen. Despite the intense speculation, both Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun maintained that they were just close friends and colleagues.

The actor has often talked about the ideal woman for him in the past. He has revealed that he puts his heart on his sleeve when it comes to dating and does not shy away from expressing his feelings. He also said that he is clingy by nature and showers his partner with constant love and attention. With such amazing on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, we can only imagine what he might be like off-screen.

Looking at Ji Chang Wook's relationship history, it becomes evident that the actor's on-screen chemistry often spills into rumors of off-screen romance. While fans have speculated about his relationships with various co-stars, the artist has remained tight-lipped about his personal life, maintaining a professional demeanor throughout. Whether it's his undeniable chemistry with Nam Ji Hyun or his sizzling partnership with Park Min Young, Ji Chang Wook continues to captivate audiences with his talent on screen while keeping his romantic life shrouded in mystery.