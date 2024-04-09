Best 7 K-dramas like Bloodhounds to keep you hooked: Vigilante, Extracurricular and more

K-dramas have become the staple of the ever-running generation of the twenty-first century. One of the biggest hits in the area of crime and thriller K-dramas is the Netflix original Bloodhounds. Bloodhounds injects a thirst in K-drama lovers to watch similar thrilling shows and we can’t blame them, that’s the magic. We are here to help you discover your next watch after Bloodhounds. Check out the following list of top 8 shows like Bloodhounds you need to watch next.

Bloodhounds stars Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi who play two young boxers along with Park Sung Woong, and Huh Joon Ho in leads. Kim Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Hong Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) come together and start working for a kind moneylender President Choi (Huh Joon Ho). Soon they band together to take down a common enemy, Kim Myeong Gil (Park Sung Woong). He is a ruthless loan shark who preys on the desperate and poor for his selfish gains, Kim Gun Woo’s mother also falls target to him.

Top 7 K-dramas like Bloodhounds

7. Extracurricular

Extracurricular should be next on your watchlist after Bloodhounds as it involves suspense, crime, and a given race to survive. Following the story of a model high school student who when unable to pay his school fees, takes drastic steps to fulfill the payment. This dangerous business lands him and his fellow mates in the middle of a serious crime. Extracurricular hence becomes a nice K-drama like Bloodhounds to watch next.

Release Date: April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020 Director: Kim Jin Min

Kim Jin Min Cast : Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun, Jung Da Bin, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Yeo Jiin

: Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun, Jung Da Bin, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Yeo Jiin Runtime: 44-72 minutes

6. The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is set in what Bloodhounds lovers will appreciate, a deadly crime world. This crime, action, and noir drama follows the story of an undercover police officer, Park Jun Mo, and a drug cartel lord, Jung Gi Cheul who unknown to them are connected due to a woman. Park Jun Mo’s wife is the first love of Jung Gi Cheul. In this webbing drama of crime and action, you will find tinges of emotions that captivate.

Release Date: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 Director: Han Dong Wook

Han Dong Wook Cast : Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Se Mi, BIBI

: Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Se Mi, BIBI Runtime: 52-69 minutes

5. Vagabond

Vagabond is a must-watch spy action thriller show like Bloodhounds, playing on the emotional family angle. When stuntman Cha Dal Gun loses his nephew Cha Hoon in a plane crash his life gets turned upside down. When he tries to know the truth behind the crash he gets involved in a dirty series of corruption and lies.

Release Date: September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019 Director: Yoo In Sik

Yoo In Sik Cast : Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, Shin Sung Rok

: Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, Shin Sung Rok Runtime: 70 minutes

4. My Name

Like Bloodhounds, My Name follows the story of revenge and crime making it an unmissable watch. When Yeon Ji Woo’s father mysteriously turns up dead, she decides to unravel the deep secrets behind it. But little does she know, that the players in this game are more dangerous and powerful than she thinks. Follow her in her payback quest by watching My Name now.

Release Date: October 15, 2021

October 15, 2021 Director: Kim Jin Min

Kim Jin Min Cast : Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon

: Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon Runtime: 45-59 minutes

3. Mad Dog

What better to watch next than another drama that stars Bloodhounds actor, Woo Do Hwan? Mad Dog is a team of investigators formed by an ex-police officer, Choi Kang Woo (Yoo Ji Tae) who lost his family in a plane crash. Kim Min Joon (Woo Do Hwan) joins Choi Kang Woo in his quest to unearth insurance crimes and the truth behind the mysterious crash.

Release Date: October 11, 2017

October 11, 2017 Director: Hwang Ui Kyung

Hwang Ui Kyung Cast : Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young, Jo Jae Yoon

: Yoo Ji Tae, Woo Do Hwan, Ryu Hwa Young, Jo Jae Yoon Runtime: 60 minutes

2. Vigilante

Vigilante, the name beckons doesn’t it? Vigilante is the story of a police academy student who chooses not to sit quietly as criminals get away. Kim Ji Yong at night takes the identity of a vigilante and punishes culprits who are given light to no sentences for their monstrous crimes.

Release Date: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Director: Choi Jeong Yeol

Choi Jeong Yeol Cast : Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim So Jin

: Nam Joo Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim So Jin Runtime: 40-50 minutes

1. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is inspired by real monstrous crimes that took place in South Korea. This action and crime thriller comes with a brilliant touch of vigilantism and revenge. It follows the story of an ex-707th Special Mission Group captain who now works as a taxi driver in a company that offers services to its clients to exact revenge. They hunt down evil-doers who have gotten away with their crimes.

Release Date: April 9, 2021 (Season 1), February 17, 2023 (Season 2)

April 9, 2021 (Season 1), February 17, 2023 (Season 2) Director: Park Joon Woo (Season 1), Lee Dan (Season 2)

Park Joon Woo (Season 1), Lee Dan (Season 2) Cast : Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin

: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin Runtime: 70 minutes

Get your action, thriller, and revenge K-drama goggles on because it is time to binge-watch these top 8 shows like Bloodhounds.

