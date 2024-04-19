Revolver FIRST LOOK: Ji Chang Wook turns villain to have ugly face off with Jeon Do Yeon; WATCH

Ji Chang Wook, the actor who has been winning hearts with his unresistible appeal and personality since his Healer days, is back with a new movie. The actor was last seen in the rom-com Welcome to Samdal-ri and action thriller The Worst of Evil.

Ji Chang Wook will be seen in brutal action alongside Kil Boksoon’s Jeon Do Yeon and The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon in the upcoming thriller movie Revolver.

Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon embrace the dark side in Revolver

Plus, M Entertainment has unveiled its sparkling lineup of 11 upcoming movies, including Ji Chang Wook’s Revolver's first look.

Revolver is an upcoming action thriller movie starring Ji Chang Wook as Andy, Jeon Do Yeon as Ha Soo Young, and Lim Ji Yeon as Jung Yoon Sun. In this movie, the three actors embrace the dark side.

Revolver's first look depicts Jeon Do Yoon as a badass fighter who shoots guns without even batting an eye. Running against time to confront Andy, the man who took something from her.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook turns into a devilish villain in a bloody face-off with Jeon Do Yeon. He can be seen throwing hard punches and smiling evilly with his disheveled hair. The character undeniably sits well with Ji Chang Wook, and we can not wait to see him become the in-demand bad boy.

Meanwhile, Lim Ji Yeon plays a mysterious woman, Jung Yoon Sun, who meets Jeon Do Yeon when the latter is released from jail for a crime she did not commit. In the first look, Lim Ji Yeon can be seen giving her iconic slick smile, which shows her character has many secrets.

More about the movie Revolver

Revolver tells the story of Ha Soo Young, a detective who goes to jail for a crime she did not commit in exchange for compensation. On the day of her release, she is met by Jung Yoon Sun, but she informs Jeon Do Yeon that Andy (Ji Chang Wook) has usurped her compensation for taking the blame.

Jeon Do Yeon then sets on a dangerous mission to reclaim what is rightfully hers and embarks on a rigorous pursuit of Andy. The release date of the movie is yet to be confirmed.

