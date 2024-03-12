2024 is filled with amazing K-dramas that are guaranteed to make your year an eventful one. From big names like Ji Chang Wook to Han Hyo Joo, there are multiple shows lined up ahead that you absolutely cannot miss. Let's check out which shows will be released this year.

6 upcoming K-dramas in 2024

1. Blood Free

Written by Lee Soo Yeon, the sci-fi thriller drama stars Ju Ji Hun and Han Hyo Joo in the lead roles. Lee Hee Joon, Lee Moo Saeng, Park Ji Yeon, Jo Bok Rae, and more have also been added to the cast list. The story follows a company that makes genetically engineered meat for the public to consume. However, the company's CEO starts to act out of character, making everyone suspicious. It is set to release on April 10, 2024, and will consist of a total of 10 episodes.



2. Chief Detective 1958

The upcoming series, directed by Kim Sung Hoon, stars Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, Choi Woo Sung, and Yoon Hyun Soo. Set in 1958, it follows the story of Park Young Han before he became the chief inspector. It is set to release on April 19, 2024, and consists of 10 episodes. It will be released on Friday - Saturday via the MBC network.

3. Uncle Samsik

Directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, the series stars Parasite’s Song Kang Ho alongside Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, and Seo Hyun Woo. Set in the 1960s, the story follows two individuals who go through obstacles in life together. The show is about Park Doo Chil, also known as Uncle Samsik, who always manages to eat three meals a day, even during wartime. On the other hand, Kim San is a smart guy from the Korean Military Academy who dreams of creating a country where everyone can live happily.

4. Red Swan

Written by Choi Yoon Jung and directed by Park Hong Kyun, the story follows the life of a top golf player and what happens after she gets married to the successor of a conglomerate. It stars Kim Ha Neul, Rain, Shin Soo Jung, and Go Yoon. Scheduled for a total of 10 episodes, it will premiere in the second half of 2024.

5. The Tyrant

Directed by Park Hoon Jung and starring Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Kim Kang Woo, the story follows the exciting tale of a frantic race to recover a stolen bioweapon during a clandestine exchange between Korean and US intelligence agencies. It is scheduled to be released during the second half of 2024.



6. Gangnam B-Side

Directed by Park Noo Ri and written by Jo Won Gyu, the story revolves around a detective getting into the world of crimes to rescue his daughter’s friend, who becomes the latest victim of Gangnam’s crimes. The officer has to delve deep into the lives of the elite to save his loved one. The series stars Ji Chan Wook and Jo Woo Jin in the lead roles. Moreover, K-pop star BIBI will also be in the cast ensemble with Ha Yoon Kyung. With a total of 8 episodes, the K-drama is set to release sometime in 2024.

Exciting K-dramas are lined up for 2024, which will premiere on the Disney+ platform. Popular actors, renowned directors, and writers have increased fans' anticipation tenfold. However, not every K-drama has a confirmed release date yet; it will soon be revealed. Which show are you excited about the most?