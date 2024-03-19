BLACKPINK’s Jennie declines offer to star in Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum’s new variety show My Name is Gabriel

Jennie from BLACKPINK received an offer to star in a new JTBC variety show My Name is Gabriel (working title). Earlier, she was reported to be in talks and reviewing the proposal.

On March 19, a representative from the production team shared, “Jennie has decided not to appear in My Name is Gabriel.”

On this day, Jennie’s newly-formed agency ODDATELIER also confirmed the same, “Jennie earlier received a casting proposal for the new variety show. However, she has decided to decline it.”

They further added that Jennie is considering not joining any variety show for a while now. This new update has been met with some dismay, as fans were looking forward to her appearance in the show.

More about the new variety show My Name is Gabriel

My Name is Gabriel is a new variety show that will be created by PD Kim Tae Ho, who delivered the hit MBC reality show Infinite Challenge. This new program promises viewers an intriguing premise where stars attending will engage with the lives of individuals from abroad.

While more details about the content remain disclosed yet, the star-studded cast lineup guarantees an insightful experience for the viewers.

Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, and Hong Jin Kyung have been confirmed till now to headline this JTBC variety show. Anticipation runs high to witness these stars delving into unfamiliar environments.

As reported by the network filming for My Name is Gabriel is set to mark in early March, and it is slated to hit the screen in June through the JTBC network.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's recent activities

Meanwhile, the K-pop icon Jennie is keeping busy with her tvN variety show Apartment 404, where she is seen alongside popular MC Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, and more.

Additionally, she also released new music recently where she teamed up with American rapper Matt Champion and produced a collaborative track titled Slow Motion. The song rose to become the biggest Spotify K-pop debut from a female soloist in 2024 with 1.21 million first-day streams, surpassing IU’s Love Wins All.

Moreover, since launching the solo label OA or ODDATELIER, the BLACKPINK member has been keeping busy with her individual ventures. Though she decided to decline to appear in My Name is Gabriel, expectation runs high for her upcoming endeavors.

