Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and Ha Yoon Kung confirmed to lead upcoming crime thriller drama Gangnam B- side; Know character details

Ji Chang Wook, known for the recently completed drama Welcome to Samdalri has been reported to star in the upcoming K-drama Gangnam B-side. Along with him, Mr. Sunshine star Jo Woo Jin, and See You in My 19th Life actress Ha Yoon Kyung are also confirmed to take on pivotal roles in this upcoming thriller series.

Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and Ha Yoon Kung to lead upcoming thriller drama Gangnam B-side

On February 29, Ji Chang Wook’s agency Spring Confirmed the same through their social media posts, “Stay tuned to experience Ji Chang Wook’s exclusive aura and new style.”

On this day, the drama’s original network Disney+ also revealed the update, “ We have confirmed the cast lineup of Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and Ha Yoon Kung, who are expected to deliver explosive performance.” The channel also unveiled an estimated release schedule for Gangnam B-side, which will take place sometime in the second half of 2024.

More about Gangnam B-side; Plot and character details

The highly-anticipated drama Gangnam B-side immerses into a gripping saga of a pariah detective who returns to the fray when his daughter’s friend goes missing, following a string of perpetual disappearances taking place in the fancy Gangnam area of Seoul. The tenacious detective dives into a world of drug cartels, corruption, and vice, determined to unveil the truth that occurs amongst the city’s elite class.

Ji Chang Wook is to take on the role of a mysterious broker, Yoon Gil Ho, who rose to rule the posh Gangnam era, after living a low life for survival. Jo Woo Jin transforms into the relentless detective Kang Dong Woo and Ha Yoon Kyung acts as Min Seo Jin, a public prosecutor in the city.

With this impressive cast lineup, Gangnam B-side is expected to offer an exhilarating exploration of the underbelly of society including violence, drugs, and corruption.

Renowned for the 2019 film Money, award-winning director Park Noo Ri has taken on the leadership responsibility for this new suspense thriller series, adding to the existing anticipation. Furthermore, Joo Won Gyu, who is known for the acclaimed investigation drama Argon, is reported to have penned the screenplay of Gangnam B-side.

Meanwhile, this upcoming series will be the second collaboration between Ji Chang Wook and Jo Woo Jin, after their 2021 film Hard Hit. Netizens are looking forward to witnessing the acting synergy of the impeccable duo.

With star-studded castings like Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and Ha Yoon Kyung, viewers can look forward to delving into a dark world, which topples the city of Seoul, through the upcoming Gangnam B-side.



