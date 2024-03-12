Welcome To Samdalri, Suspicious Partner, Healer and more; VOTE for your favorite K-drama starring Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook is truly one of the most highly acclaimed and popular actors in South Korea. Renowned for his remarkable talent and undeniable charm, he has firmly established himself as a household name in the entertainment industry. His journey to stardom commenced with his debut movie Days in 2006, where he displayed his raw acting skills and made a lasting impression on audiences.

Ji Chang Wook has been on a roll throughout his career, captivating audiences with his versatile K-dramas, from the whimsical The Sound of Magic to the heartwarming Welcome To Samdalri. Fans can't seem to get enough of the incredibly talented star. Throughout his career, Ji Chang Wook has portrayed a diverse range of characters, from the hot-headed prosecutor with a heart of gold in Suspicious Partner to the mysterious criminal in Healer.

The 36-year-old star's talent and captivating performances have solidified his status as one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. But which one of his shows is truly your favorite? Pick your favorite Ji Chang Wook starrer from the poll below!

