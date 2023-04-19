What fits does BTS' Jungkook prefer- Sexy or casual? Listen to the Dreamers singer reveal it himself

BTS' Jungkook recently sat down to reveal his preference via ‘This or That’ in which he had to choose between two options. The K-pop superstar was seen contemplating various choices and revealed some surprising preferences. This follows Jungkook being announced as the newest global brand ambassador for the fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Jungkook’s choices

Fans of the BTS member were thrilled to see him collaborating with the popular fashion brand and have now been greeted with a new video where they can admire Jungkook in all his handsome glory.

The video starts with Jungkook choosing between “long hair or short hair?”, to which he replies “long hair” gracefully flaunting his luscious hair. The video continues with the second question “Singing or dancing?”, he chooses “singing” without any second thought. The question is followed by “recording or touring?”, he chooses“touring” with hand gestures.

The next question is just as difficult if not more, “Painting or drawing?”, where he says ‘hmm’ and chooses “Drawing”. When asked to choose between “relax or workout”, he smiles and we think he wants to choose the other but Jungkook goes with“workout”, and then comes the last question “sexy or casual”, between which he answers, “sexy”. This surprised the ARMYs the most as Jungkook is always seen wearing casual and baggy clothes. So maybe they can expect a different side to him henceforth? We await updates.

The brand has a history of collaborating with popular celebrities, and this latest video featuring Jungkook is no exception. Previously, K-pop stars such as former EXO member Lay, GOT7’s Mark Tuan, and BLACKPINK's Jennie have collaborated with the label for similar experiences.

Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook recently visited the US for his solo schedules, which has sparked rumours of him working on an album or any potential collaboration with Justin Beiber. When he left for LA, "welcome to LA Jungkook," and "we love you Jungkook" quickly became trending on Twitter as fans all around the world gushed over his beauty. Furthermore, because his itinerary for LA was not made public, fans' curiosity about seeing the BTS maknae on another solo overseas journey grew. Jungkook is known to have returned early only to bid farewell to J-Hope to enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18.

