Where can you watch Apartment 404? BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, and more starrer confirms global release

On January 24, it was confirmed that Apartment 404, an upcoming variety show which will be featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha, will be released globally on February 23 and streaming on Prime Videos. This comes as pleasant news for fans as many international fans were eagerly waiting to watch the show because of its intriguing premise and the cast. The show will premiere on February 15 on tvN in South Korea. Apartment 404 is produced by Jung Chul Min who is also the production director of the popular variety show Six Sense.

More about cast of Apartment 404

BLACKPINK member Jennie is all geared up to show a new side of her as she appears in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. Jennie recently announced that she has established her own label, OA. Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha was also spotted at the filming.

The trailers and the behind-the-scenes of this series showed the cast members having fun together as they solved puzzles and tried to solve the mystery. Global fans can catch the first episode of Apartment 404 on February 23 on Prime Videos.

