Zico to overtake The Seasons MC position after Lee Hyori; confirms premiere for April 26

The Seasons, KBS2's late-night music talk show, is making a comeback with hip-hop artist and producer Zico. JTBC reported on March 25 that, according to multiple industry insiders, Zico will take over as the new MC, succeeding Lee Hyori. On April 16, KBS2 announced that The Seasons: Zico's Artist will debut its first episode on April 26.

The Seasons is a music talk show that follows a rotational MC format, originally planned to span one year with four hosts taking over for each season. Jay Park was the inaugural host last spring, followed by Choi Jung Hoon in the summer, AKMU in the fall, and Lee Hyori in the winter. KBS2 recently announced that The Seasons: Zico’s Artist will debut its first episode on April 26 at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

The fifth season of the show, titled Artist, shares its name with Zico's second mini-album released in 2017. This title signifies Zico's distinct personality and talent for self-production. To mark the start of The Seasons: Zico's Artist, the initial filming, scheduled for April 23, will be a standing special resembling a music festival.

Previously, On March 25, JTBC reported insights from industry insiders, indicating Zico as the successor to Lee Hyori as the new MC for the program. In response to this report, the production team officially confirmed Zico as the new MC for The Seasons, succeeding Lee Hyori.

They also announced that March 26 would be the final filming for The Seasons: Red Carpet with Lee Hyori. Subsequently, the final episode of this season will air on March 29, marking the conclusion of the fourth season. However, the production team disclosed that The Seasons has been renewed for another season which will be led by Zico.

More about Zico

Woo Ji Ho, professionally known as Zico, is a prominent South Korean rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He rose to fame as the leader of the boy band Block B upon their debut in 2011 and later embarked on his solo career with his first release in 2014.

Zico is recognized for his versatility in the Korean hip hop scene, balancing an underground reputation with mainstream success as a Korean idol. He is skilled as both a K-pop and Korean hip hop music producer. Additionally, Zico is a member of the crew Fanxy Child, which he founded in 2016.

