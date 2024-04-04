BLACKPINK’s Jennie reportedly to feature in Zico’s 10th-anniversary song and music video; Know more

BLACKPINK's Jennie is reportedly set to feature in Zico's upcoming release, marking his 10th anniversary as a solo artist. On April 4 KST, media outlets reported that Zico might be teaming up with BLACKPINK's Jennie for his upcoming single.

BLACKPINK's Jennie might star in Zico’s song and MV

According to TenAsia's findings, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has joined Zico in his latest track, featuring in both the song and its music video. Set for release at the end of April 2024, Jennie readily agreed to participate, thanks to their close friendship. Despite being friends, they haven't publicly interacted much. However, they were spotted together at a Chanel event previously. Consequently, many fans are unaware of their bond.

Zico's team had earlier confirmed the release of a new single in celebration of the musician's 10th anniversary, slated for the end of this month. Now, it's been reportedly disclosed that Jennie has completed recording and filming for her part in the upcoming music video, heightening excitement. Zico's upcoming song, marking his decade-long journey since debut, is eagerly anticipated and set to drop by the month's end. Both Jennie and Zico's agencies are yet to comment on the news.

It's been 21 months since Zico's last release, heightening expectations for his upcoming activities commemorating his 10th anniversary. His previous EP, Grown Ass Kid, was released in July 2022. Meanwhile, this collaboration with Jennie is a rare occurrence, marking her first featuring with a Korean artist since her debut. Although she had pre-debut features on tracks like BIGBANG's G-Dragon's Black in 2013, if this collaboration is indeed true it signifies a new milestone in both of their careers.

More about Zico

Woo Ji Ho, professionally known as Zico, is a popular rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He gained prominence as the leader of the boy band Block B in 2011 and ventured into solo activities in 2014.

Zico is recognized for his versatility in the Korean hip-hop scene, balancing underground credibility with mainstream appeal as a K-pop idol. He is adept at producing both K-pop and Korean hip-hop music. Additionally, he co-founded the crew Fanxy Child in 2016. And in 2019, Zico released his first full-length solo album, Thinking, marking a significant milestone in his career.

