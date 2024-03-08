The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet to end this month; Show confirmed to return with new host

Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, a hit segment of the popular music talk show The Seasons has been confirmed to wrap up by the end of this month. The show will be renewed for a new season and will be hosted by a new MC.

The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet to return with new MC following this month’s wrap-up

On March 8, a Korean Media outlet confirmed that the Red Carpet’s production announced the last filming with Lee Hyori is scheduled to take place on March 26 and will be broadcast on March 29.

The production team of The Seasons responded, “ Since the final episode of Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet marks the end of the fourth season of this show, we are rigorously preparing for a special compilation that has never been seen in The Seasons. “

On this day, the studio team also announced that the show will be renewed for a new season and make a comeback with a new MC, “After wrapping up Lee Hyori’s segment we will continue the show with a new season and a new host.” The details of the next season are yet to be revealed by the official management teams.

More about Lee Hyori's Red Carpet

The Season’s latest segment Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet became a hot topic since its premiere on January 5, 2024. Fans were especially excited about the K-pop icon debuting as a solo MC in her own talk show. Red Carpet has broadcasted 9 episodes till now, which garnered significant attention for featuring various popular music personalities. Amongst the guests BLACKPINK’s Jennie, actor Cha Eun Woo, actress Lee Jung Eun, boy band RIIZE, popular girl group ITZY, SISTAR19 member Hyolyn and Bora, (G)I-DLE members, Exhuma actress Kim Go Eun, and more added to the popularity of this talk show.

Advertisement

In the first week of January, this segment of KBS ranked 2nd amongst all the programs of the said channel. Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet created significant buzz for its unique composition and authentic stage.

More about The Seasons

This popular music talk show was first introduced through KBS on February 5, 2023. This program was the first music show to form a seasonal segment. Since its first broadcast, The Seasons has completed 3 segments with the 4th one ongoing and soon to be wrapped.

Over the course of one year, four MCs hosted the four seasons on a rotational basis, the first host last spring was Jay Park, in the summer Choi Jung Hoon followed suit, and in the fall, it was hosted by AKMU. He was followed by Lee Hyori in the winter.

Upon the recent update, curiosity is growing about the new MC of The Seasons’ next season. The production team has assured to bring in someone with the same influential personality.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stay Tonight singer Chung Ha looks magnificent in I’m Ready trailer for comeback digital single EENIE MEENIE; Check release date