Aditi Rao Hydari proves in her green saree that she can easily be crowned the queen of elegance

Aditi Rao Hydari is a name in Indian cinema that resonates with grace, talent, and royalty. Beyond her acting prowess, she carries her royal lineage with an elegance that makes it difficult for people to take their eyes off her. The Heeramandi actress is a saree-lover and has proven so several times. She recently dropped pictures of her wearing a gorgeous green drape that makes us want to get our hands on it.

Aditi’s latest ethnic look

Put together by her stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi was seen in a green saree coming from the brand Raw Mango. Her special saree is made of silk and has a unique bandhej (Bandini) pattern. What makes it even more special is the beautiful aari embroidery with graphic peacock motifs in gold all over the saree.

Peacock is the central motif of the drape and it dances gracefully amidst intricate lines of textiles and embroidery giving her saree an amazing effect. Her saree has a golden border running along the length of the saree and it adds a touch of elegance and completes the look of it perfectly. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She paired her saree look with a half-sleeve green round-neck blouse which perfectly complemented the intricate design of the saree, enhancing it even more. The pallu of the saree was left loose from her shoulders. This is the best way to rock a deep neck blouse without your relatives srunching their noses at you.

Advertisement

The golden brocade's work on the blouse gave it a touch of opulence. Her saree is worth Rs.59,800.

Aditi’s glam and accessories

The Padmavat actress said goodbye to heavy jewellery and chose to wear simple yet elegant gold earrings. For her make-up, the actress went for a fresh and radiant look. She sported blushed cheeks, giving her a healthy glow. She chose nude eyeshadow, while a flawless base and highlighter blended with blush enhanced her features and also added luminosity to her overall look.

She completed her look with a neat bun adorned with fresh blooms which also added a romantic element to the ethnic ensemble. Aditi's decision to keep her jewellery and make-up minimal allowed her saree and natural beauty to take centre stage.

Advertisement

Isn’t this saree worth having in your wardrobe? Let us know your thoughts about Aditi’s look in the comments section below.