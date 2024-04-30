Heeramandi's Shekhar Suman says young actors 'want stardom overnight': 'Log dekh dekh ke pareshan...'

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman is currently looking forward to the release of his next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the series, he will be seen essaying the role of Zulfikar. The show has already been generating immense buzz on the internet.

On the other hand, in a recent interview, Suman compared the style of work earlier and in current times. He further took a dig at young actors who he claims always 'want to be seen everywhere.'

Shekhar Suman takes a dig at young actors being papped all the time

Speaking with Bollywood Now, Shekhar Suman stated that the major difference in the working style has come in terms of ‘discipline’. He asserted that there were good artists back then also, but it always lacked ‘organization’ and that everything used to be ‘scattered’. The actor revealed how there were no bound scripts and managed schedules earlier while working with most of the directors.

However, things have evolved over the years. Shekhar Suman also remarked that there have been shortcomings in both eras. Reflecting on the current lot of young actors, the veteran actor opined they are very keen on getting fame and stardom overnight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“All these new young actors want stardom and fame very soon in their life. They want stardom overnight, they want to be seen everywhere, everyone should talk about them, and reels are being made. Dikh dikh ke pareshaan hai aur log dekh dekh ke pareshaan (they’re tired of being seen and people are tired of seeing them),” he said.

Advertisement

Shekhar Suman continued by saying, “They are being spotted at their homes, airports and gyms. And everywhere they act surprised like they didn’t know people are going to be there, given those people are called by them.” He further spoke about how young actors go by the popular weird saying 'Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai (What is seen is sold)'. However, the actor cited examples of legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan, who were rarely seen.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The much-buzzed upcoming web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will mark the digital debut of maestro filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series boasts of an ensemble star cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, and, Adhyayan S Suman among others.

The series is based on the pre-independence era, narrating the story of love and betrayal. It will debut on Netflix tomorrow, i.e. May 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Panchayat Season 3: Here’s when you can watch new episodes of Jitendra Kumar-led much loved series