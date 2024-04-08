Alaya F is one of the most fashionably fabulous Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood. She constantly goes above and beyond to supersede all expectations with her incomparably cool and unique fashion statements. Her fashion-forward choices are just pure perfection. The diva recently cemented her status as a fashion icon by wearing a tube dress to the airport, and we are undoubtedly gushing over it.

So, what are we even holding out for? Why don’t we zoom in and take a more detailed look at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ sassy OOTD to understand how Alaya F was able to slay in her recent airport-ready fashion statement?

Alaya F looks super hot in a femme and modern ensemble:

The SRI actress always manages to make a statement with her fierce and stylish looks. In her latest OOTD, she rocked a stunning long black dress with a plunging neckline that was both elegant and interesting. The form-fitting ruched design highlighted her enviable figure, exuding confidence and glamour.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress added a stylish touch to her long dress by layering it with a distressed denim jacket. The jacket had full sleeves and an oversized silhouette, giving her outfit a modern and Gen-Z-approved twist. She wore the jacket on her arms like a stole. Instead of the usual heels or pumps, she opted for black glossy platform boots to complete her outfit. The way she effortlessly merged comfort and coolness with a touch of sass was truly impressive.

How did Alaya F elevate this stylish Gen-Z-approved outfit?

The U-Turn actress decided to keep things minimalistic for this one with a layered silver pendant, Gen-z-approved droplet earrings, and a matching ring, keeping the focus fixated on her much-deserving and modern ensemble—A wise decision, indeed. But that's not all, she also added a matching black Charles & Keith tote bag with gold hardware to elevate this outfit with a luxurious touch.

Meanwhile, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress left her dark locks open and styled them into a sleek and naturally wavy look with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle framed her face. It also allowed the actress' hair to cascade beautifully down her back and shoulders to add a layer of allure.

Alaya incorporated a delicate makeup style, featuring a glowing foundation, precisely groomed eyebrows, mascara-enhanced lashes, and a subtle touch of brown eyeshadow. Additionally, she applied a lovely blush and highlighted her cheeks, complementing the flawless matte nude lipstick that perfectly enhanced her attire.

It's quite safe to say that Alaya F is a major source of inspiration for all the trendy and talented modern fashionistas out there, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of Alaya F’s incomparably cool fashion statement? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

