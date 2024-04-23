Jeans are a wardrobe essential for every season, and finding the perfect shoe pairing can elevate your look from casual to chic. Do you find it hard to figure out which shoes to wear with jeans? Well, get ready to ditch the denim rut. It’s time to take inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies who are rocking trendy footwear with their jeans.

After all, from Alia Bhatt’s sassy flats with straight-leg jeans and Janhvi Kapoor’s classy pumps with wide-leg jeans to Ananya Panday’s basic white sneakers with baggy jeans, and more, there’s a shoe to wear with jeans style out there for everyone.

So, what’s the wait for? Why don’t we take cues from Bollywood celebrities to elevate our denim style with these trendy shoe pairings for summer 2024?

Top 9 best shoes to wear with jeans in summer 2024:

Chunky shoes with jeans:

Chunky shoes can be a great addition to jeans. They can help you create the most effortlessly cool and chic as well as versatile outfits for every occasion. For this, you can take inspiration from the trendy outfit served by Karisma Kapoor. She paired gray chunky shoes with wide-legged jeans and a white top. These can be the best casual shoes with jeans, especially dark denim boyfriend jeans.

Ankle-length boots with jeans:

Ankle-length boots are a timeless footwear choice. You can add them to your jeans look to create a classy look that can, of course, be great for semi-formal occasions but also be travel-friendly for vacations. This can be seen in Kareena Kapoor’s look with a denim shirt, puffed-up jacket, and black jeans. This can create a good shoe combination with jeans.

Pointed-toe pumps with jeans:

Pointed-toe pumps are a great addition to finish those formal outfits with jeans. You can add these to up your fashion game in the most stylishly effortless ways. This is precisely what Janhvi Kapoor did. She managed to pull off a formal all-black outfit with a sheer corseted top, black wide-legged jeans, and black pumps. These are great formal shoes with jeans.

Basic white sneakers with jeans:

Basic white sneakers are always fun as well as effortlessly easy to pair with any style of jeans. In fact, you can also bring a modern Gen-Z vibe to your whole ensemble with these sneakers. This was clearly visible in Ananya Panday’s trend-worthy outfit with a cropped denim jacket, white lined crop T-shirt, wide-legged, ankle-length jeans, and white shoes. We loved her sassy casual shoes with jeans outfit.

Embellished heels with jeans:

Sequin and glittery heels are just the prettiest choice to elevate any outfit. You can use their ability to add a bling factor to every ensemble subtly and create an unforgettable statement. Rakul Preet Singh was able to achieve that when she paired ankle-length faded blue and white distressed jeans with a fitted pink bodysuit and silver sequin-embellished heels. We loved the formal combination.

Thigh-high boots with jeans:

Thigh-high boots are just the most awesome types of shoes to pair with skinny jeans. We love the polished panache that these give outfits. You can take this route for every ensemble. This was clearly visible in Disha Patani’s outfit with blue skinny distressed jeans, a super sultry white corset with a plunging neckline, and black boots. We love the formal straight-cut jeans with shoes look.

Formal loafers with jeans:

Formal loafers with jeans are one of the most formal-looking and comfortable combinations. So; if you’re looking for a formal ensemble that will be comfortable for longer periods, Athiya Shetty’s all-denim look is the perfect inspiration for you. She wore a denim cropped jacket with denim jeans and black formal loafers to complete the look. We love her chunky loafers.

White strappy block heels with jeans:

Trendy and modern strappy sandals look effortlessly cool and classy in every modern ensemble with jeans, especially wide-legged jeans. You can add these sandals to elevate your looks. Alaya F’s outfit with a white crop top, wide-legged light blue jeans, and incomparable white strappy sandals with block heels. Doesn’t she look both chic and comfortable?

Flat peep-toe sandals with jeans:

Flat sandals are always a comfortable and cool choice for basically every outfit. You can add flat peep-toe sandals to complete both, your casual as well as formal looks with jeans. This is exactly what Alia Bhatt did when she paired a sleeveless pink top with wide-pegged denim jeans and blue peep-toe flats. Doesn’t her outfit make it look like these are the best shoes with jeans?

This summer, we're all about channeling your inner style icon with these 9 shoe staples. Are you feeling inspired to join us by styling your jeans outfits with the most well-suited shoes?

So, which one of these classy shoes with jeans combos is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

