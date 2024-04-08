Mouni Roy is a modern fashion queen who consistently serves fabulousness in the most exceptionally dreamy ensembles. She always makes us skip a heartbeat, and she managed to do the same yet again. The diva recently turned heads in a gorgeous black mini-dress with a corseted bodice while adding a touch of drama. The floral print of the piece also added a touch of femininity, while the overall look is modern and chic. We’re head-over-heels in love with it!

So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in and take a detailed glance at Mouni Roy’s sultry and stylish black dress to get a better understanding of the Brahmastra actress’ statement-worthy OOTN.

Mouni Roy looked bewitching in a black corseted mini dress:

The Naagin actress loves to go for exceptionally chic outfits for parties. She proved this recently as she stepped out to party with her friends and boo. For this occasion, the Gold actress looked bewitching in a sleeveless black pleated mini dress called ‘Talia’ from House of CB.

This extremely gorgeous piece comes with an expensive price tag of approximately Rs. 17,769. The Made In China actress’ gorgeous dress was a deliciously feminine, statement-worthy piece. It had a well-constructed corseted bodice that visibly snatched and cinched the actress’ waist.

This piece gave her that perfectly sculpted hourglass figure that is to die for. We also loved the way the pretty design of the dress, with a slight plunging effect, flattered the diva’s bust. The delicate nature-inspired floral print on the dress was also a revelation. It also elongated her legs, making us fall deeply in love. This gorgeous dress modernized the age-old LBD trend with a voluminous and well-pleated skirt that moved with the diva as she walked ahead with charm and confidence.

This pretty outfit serves a gothic glam vibe, and we are honestly obsessed. She also completed her outfit with Chanel’s black and white lace-up shoes, which gave her OOTD a cool and comfortably trendy Gen-Z-approved twist. We’re taking notes!

Mouni Roy’s accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle choices:

Mouni kept things minimalistic when it came to the accessory choices, like a silver ring for her all-black ensemble, to make sure that the focus remained fixed on her super stylish and much-deserving ensemble. A wise choice indeed!

But that’s not all; she also added a black quilted round vanity sling bag with the iconic brand’s logo and stylish gold hardware that elevated the whole ensemble. This statement piece is worth approximately Rs. 2,74,400. We totally loved this pick!

She also left her freshly cut short hair open with soft, natural-looking waves that beautifully framed her face and cascaded down her shoulders. She also went with a basic makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty with just a touch of blush, highlighter, volumizing mascara-coated lashes, and pretty pink lipstick.

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

