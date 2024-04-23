Alaya F gives out angelic vibes as she dons white co-ord set and we’re totally in love with her look

Alaya F is making waves in Bollywood with her consecutive film appearances and impeccable style statements. Since her debut until now, the actress has been on a roll, showcasing her talent and fashion sense in equal measure.

Promotions for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have just ended, and the actress is now hitting the promotional circuit for her upcoming film Srikanth, starring alongside the versatile Rajkummar Rao.

Alaya is once again serving up new looks every day, and we have no complaints. The actress served us the look in an all-white outfit, and we became fans of her outfit choice in no time. Let’s decode her look.

Alaya F’s all-white look

Alaya recently graced the scene clad in a breathtaking white co-ord set from the brand Asaga. Styled by the talented Sheefa Gillani, her ensemble was a masterpiece in a true sense. The focal point of her ensemble was undoubtedly the exquisite tulle hand-embroidered bralette.

The sleeveless top featured delicate embroidery and a round neckline adorned with small sequins, adding a touch of sparkle. The shimmering effect created by sequins elevated the entire look. But what truly set it apart was the stunning leaf-inspired embroidery that adorned its surface, delicately stitched in white thread.

Complementing the stunning bralette were embroidered sharara pants. The same intricate embroidery adorned wide-leg pants, creating a cohesive look. Sharara's pants also featured intricate wavy line embroidery in white and cascaded down the length of wide-leg pants. It stood out beautifully and added a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. Alaya’s white co-ord set comes with a price tag of 95,500.

Alaya F’s accessories & glam

Talking about the accessories, she decided to skip accessories and let her outfit take center stage. Instead, the U-turn actress chose to adorn her ears with a pair of elegant earrings. Her minimalistic approach to accessories allowed the intricate details of her outfit to shine without overwhelming the ensemble.

Moving on to her make-up, the Freddy actress opted for a fresh and radiant look that complemented her outfit. She opted for glossy lips with a hint of pink. Her cheeks were delicately flushed with soft blush, imparting a healthy glow to her complexion.

For eyes, she opted for a nude eyeshadow palette, which enhanced her eyes, and applied mascara to add volume for a flutter effect. Alaya styled her hair in the middle, allowing her locks to cascade gracefully around her shoulders, and she also tied her entire look together.

