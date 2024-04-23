Summer is here, and it's time to ditch those wintery ethnic ensembles for lighter and breezier options. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your style. This season, fusional co-ord sets with long jackets are back to take the center stage, offering a chic and comfortable way to stay on-trend.

Take inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies like the elegant Kiara Advani, the gorgeous Ananya Panday, the sassy Alaya F, and more, who are rocking this trend with panache. From vibrant yellows to stunning black and whites, there's a co-ord set to suit every taste.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a more detailed glance at six fashion-forward co-ord sets with long jackets that will take your summer wardrobe to the next level?

6 trendy co-ord sets with jackets for summer fashion inspo

Alaya F in hues of pink co-ord set:

Pink fusion wear outfits are an awesome option to celebrate with a hint of Barbiecore. Alaya F made the perfect decision by choosing a summer-friendly co-ord set consisting of a well-designed bralette and wide-legged pants with beautifully flared edges. To enhance the overall look, she added a flowy long jacket that was sheer and embellished. The classy piece also impressed us with its lovely shades.

Madhuri Dixit in vibrant yellow set:

Yellow hues are simply stunning, especially during the summer season. Madhuri Dixit Nene rocked a chic co-ord set in yellow, complete with a crop top, wide-legged pants, and a matching long jacket. The intricate gold embroidery and OG shoulder pads added a touch of elegance to the outfit. It was a perfect fusion of style!

Sara Ali Khan’s embellished co-ord set:

Pristine white is the ultimate color choice for a stunning fusion outfit. Sara amazed us in a chic ensemble, pairing a textured crop top with a plunging neckline with flowy sharara pants adorned with gold details. To top it off, she threw on a gorgeous embroidered long jacket in gold and white.

Ananya Panday in black and white set:

Fusional monochromatic statements are all the buzz these days. This is especially true for black-and-white ensembles. Ananya Panday recently proved this with a black and white co-ord set that featured a crop top with a V-shaped neckline and white embroidery. She added matching pants with a free-flowing silhouette. Even her long-printed jacket was a great addition.

Kiara Advani in pretty yellow co-ord set:

Yellow shades can't be compared when it comes to ideal choices to create stunning summer fashion statements. Just recently, Kiara Advani showcased the beauty of all things yellow in a super elegant co-ord set. The set was adorned with gold embroidery, a one-of-a-kind design, and mirror work. It consisted of a cropped top paired with ankle-length flowy pants that had a zigzag pattern at the edges. The classy jacket with cut-out embellishments was also absolutely fantastic. We can't get enough of it!

Janhvi Kapoor’s neon-hued co-ord set:

Bright neon hues are always on point with any stylish look. Whether it's traditional chic or modern glam, neon outfits are a hit. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a stunning neon pink outfit paired with gorgeous white embroidery inspired by nature. The ensemble included a fitted crop top with a plunging neckline, flowy sharara pants with pleats, and a chic sleeveless jacket.

So, are you feeling inspired to add statement fusional co-ord sets to your summer 2024 wardrobe?

Which one of these trend-worthy outfits is your absolutely favorite fashion statement? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

