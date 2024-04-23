Is Rajkummar Rao expecting National Award for his performance in Srikanth? Actor has THIS to say

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming, Srikanth. The biographical drama is based on the inspiring journey of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will also star Alaya F as the leading lady.

On Monday, the long-awaited recreated version of Papa Kehte Hain from the movie was launched in Mumbai. The iconic melody was originally from the Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, released in 1988. During the event, Rajkummar Rao reacted to assertions if he is expecting the coveted National Award honor for his performance.

Rajkummar Rao reacts to expectations on National Award for Srikanth

The ever so versatile and talented Rajkummar Rao has already left everyone amazed with his stellar performance in the biographical drama, Srikanth. Ever since the trailer release, audiences have been lauding the actor’s nuanced performance in the film.

It is worth mentioning that Rajkummar won the first National Award in the best actor category for Shahid in 2013.

Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F groove to Papa Kehte Hain

Another video from the song launch ruling the internet also featured Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Alaya F enjoying and singing the song, Papa Kehte Hain from the movie Srikanth which was being performed by a band of visually impaired artists.

About Srikanth

The much-anticipated biographical drama Srikanth will unravel the story of the industrialist who, despite being visually challenged, fought against all odds to write an inspiring story.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to be released under the banner of T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 10, 2024.

