Animal star Triptii Dimri wears body-hugging and drape detailed outfit and it's budget-friendly

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal's success party was nothing less than a visual feast. The entire cast and crew including Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna graced the party last night, held in Mumbai. It was glitter and glamor all around as celebs put their best fashion foot forward at the Animal success bash.

Current National crush, Triptii Dimri turned enough heads as she walked in wearing a classic black 'Deme by Gabriella' gown. One can take a closer look at Triptii's body-hugging outfit that came with sophisticated draped detailing. Personally to me, the full sleeves, high neck, and intricate draping accentuated the silhouette. Worth Rs 23,000, Triptii Dimri's black gown is perfect if you are looking for a budget-friendly yet designer cocktail party outfit.

Triptii Dimri in Deme black gown at Animal success bash

There's no denying drapes are in style and Triptii yet again managed to pull off an outfit with utmost ease, elegance, and confidence.

To complete the look, Dimri opted for glamorous yet subtle matte makeup with a hint of black eyeshadow and peach blush and filled eyebrows. She left her hair open in beachy waves with a middle part and that does its job fabulously.

Advertisement

Hair and makeup look of Triptii

Triptii Dimri, who has worked in films like Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), let her outfit do all the talking as she ditched jewelry. She only wore a diamond finger ring and if there had been more jewellery, the outfit would have lost its charm. Nothing can go wrong with the right styling, don't you agree?

Triptii often opts for feminine and flowy outfits, be it a lehenga or embellished saree look for a friend's wedding, such pulls off every look with grace.

What do you think about Triptii's latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For the unversed, Triptii played the role of Zoya Riaz in Animal. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it has earned massive at the box office.

Coming back to Animal's success party, the makers of the film left no stone unturned to set the bar quite high for their guests to keep up with glitz and glam for the star-studded night.

ALSO READ: From Janhvi Kapoor to Alaya F: Learn how to pull off the HOTTEST trend of backless tops