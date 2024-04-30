The Deol brothers are set to make an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show and we can't wait for this episode to premiere. After delivering blockbusters last year, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol have proved that their reign continues and will stay for a long time. In the upcoming episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be their unfiltered selves and spend an entertaining time with Kapil Sharma's team.

Giving a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Netflix shared a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show on their official Instagram handle. The promo starts in Sunny Deol's style as the superstar loudly announces, "We are coming on Netflix!" Kapil Sharma teases him for his loud announcement and both, along with Bobby burst out laughing.

Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed:

Reflecting on 2023, Sunny Deol went on to share how it was unbelievable for them to believe in the success that they received last year. The actor said, "Since 1960 we have been in the limelight, but for many years we were constantly trying, and still some things weren't working out. Then my son got married and after that, Gadar was released. Before Gadar, Dad's film (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) was released, and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed."

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo here-

As Sunny expresses this emotion, Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed. Sunny continues, "After that Animal was released and we again rocked!" While Bobby was still teary-eyed, the room was filled with applause as the live audience gave a standing ovation to the Deol brothers.

As the promo further proceeds, Sunil Grover arrives and presents his act whereas Krushna Abhishek appears decked up as Ranbir Kapoor's character from Animal.

Further, Bobby Deol reveals, "Even in real life if someone is strong like Superman, it has to be bhaiya (brother)." Sunny flaunts his biceps and says, "Baahubali."

Talking about their father, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol adds, "Dad says, 'Come sit with me, be my friend' and I am like, 'Dad, if I tell you my secrets after becoming your friend, you behave like a father." Sunil and Krushna present another act together leaving everyone in splits.

Towards the end of the promo, Animal actor Bobby Deol mentions, "Deols are very romantic!" Kapil Sharma agrees and says, "Yes, that's true." Bobby continues, "Our hearts are always filled with love (laughs)."

The caption of this promo read, "The Deol brothers are ready to take over the comedy stage making everyone their yamla, pagla, dewaana! Watch them on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow, this Saturday, 8 pm, only on Netflix!"

2023 was indeed a successful year for the Deols as all three Deols shined on the big screens again. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bobby and Sunny Deol will be seen reflecting on their journeys, addressing their success, talking about their low phase, and sharing anecdotes.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's episode featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will premiere this Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

