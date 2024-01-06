From Janhvi Kapoor to Alaya F: Learn how to pull off the HOTTEST trend of backless tops

Bollywood actresses have always been on the cutting edge of offering stylish and effortlessly elegant styles. And recently, we've seen Janhvi Kapoor and others donning backless shirts with amazing ease. Backless shirts acquired popularity in the mid-1920s, defying conservatism traditions and making a striking fashion remark.

It's intriguing to note that this trend has resurfaced. These actresses have shared with us ways to rock the backless look with boldness and flair, regardless if it's for a red-carpet event or an everyday excursion. So, if you want to add a bit of appeal and attraction to your wardrobe, take a cue from these Bollywood beauties and experiment with backless tops.

Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning backless waistcoat

Janhvi Kapoor dominated the stage with her navy blue formal suit, but it wasn't just the smart blazer and slacks. The focus was drawn to the magnificent but sensual backless cropped-length waistcoat. This waistcoat had an unusual halter neckline with no room for cut-outs.

The contrast between the formal jacket and slacks and the sensual backless waistcoat highlighted the Bawaal actress' fashion-forward attitude.

It's amazing to witness the way she effortlessly blends elegance and allure, proving that you can make a statement without being excessive. It's a foolproof method to infuse a contemporary vibe into your formal attire.

Malaika Arora’s pristine white backless cropped shirt

Malaika Arora is definitely killing it when it comes to setting trends. She effortlessly rocks any style, as seen with her stunning backless top. The famous actress wore a beautiful white blouse paired perfectly with green sequin embroidered pants, giving off a party-ready vibe. The button-up shirt top had a stylish shorter length and half sleeves, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

Advertisement

The backless design of the top, however, became the center of attention. It had a cut-out and a drawstring-type knot, making it the ideal backless top. The Dil Se star shows how to find the perfect combination of charm and glamor, as seen by her dress.

Alaya F’s backless blazer

Alaya F is definitely one of the most stunning actors, especially among the Gen-Z generation. She rocked a striking black blazer set with a back cut-out. This blazer was a real fashion statement, featuring long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a shawl lapel collar that added a touch of strength and elegance to her look.

The blazer, though, had a big cutout at the back, making the Jawaani Jaaneman actress' outfit stand out. This surprising detail added a touch of allure to her typically formal attire. Additionally, the blazer had a unique triangular hem that cascaded down to the waistline, creating a distinctive silhouette. The U-Turn diva's outfit perfectly blended formality with sensuous glamour.

Which diva's take on the backless fit trend do you prefer? Is it Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, or Malaika Arora? With their distinct twist on this resurgent fashion trend, these Bollywood divas have undoubtedly made a statement.

Each actress contributes their own flare and charm to the style, whether it's Janhvi Kapoor's classy and sensual navy blue waistcoat, Malaika Arora's party-ready white top with a cut-out back, or Alaya F's dramatic black jacket with a massive backless cutout. So, leave your thoughts in the comments section below and tell us which celeb's fashion sparked your interest.

ALSO READ: Yay or Nay: Katrina Kaif wears gingham print dress with toe boots at Merry Christmas promotions