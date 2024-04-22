Sanjay Gupta ‘liked’ Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal more after 2nd watch; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘hard work'

The crime action thriller Animal has been the talk of the town ever since its release in December 2023. The movie, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, emerged as a major success at the box office with immense appreciation from the fans.

Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their thoughts on the film in the past few months. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently shared his feelings after watching it for the second time, admitting to liking it even more. He also applauded the work of the director and the lead actor.

Sanjay Gupta heaps praise on Animal after his second watch of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Today, on April 22, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films like Kaante and Kabil, took to X (Twitter) to share his glowing review of Animal after watching it for the second time. He stated, “I watched #ANIMAL for the second time. I liked it way more than the first time.”

Appreciating the work of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the team, Sanjay Gupta expressed, "It stands tall on Sandeep Vanga Reddy's direction & Ranbir Kapoor's performance. Apart from that the writing, every scene has been dealt to the extreme. So much hard work and perseverance."

Have a look at his tweet!

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay, the stellar cast of Animal also includes Anil Kapoor as his father, Balbir Singh, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist, Abrar Haque. Actress Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife, while Triptii Dimri plays Zoya. Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick, and more star in pivotal roles.

The action-packed drama focusing on the toxic relationship between a father and son was released on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, it is one of the longest Indian films ever made, with a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

The music album, featuring tracks like Hua Main, Satranga, Pehle Bhi Main, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and others, has also garnered immense popularity.

