Ranbir Kapoor's trainer drops then-and-now PICS of his Animal transformation; wishes him for next 'blockbuster' Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. The actor left everyone stunned with his performance and the physical transformation he had undergone for the role.

Since Ranbir’s character in the film appeared in different age groups, he had to undergo physical transformation accordingly. Recently, the actor’s fitness trainer for the film, Animal gave a peek into what went behind-the-scenes achieving that physically fit and muscular body.

Ranbir Kapoor's jaw-dropping transformation for Animal

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor’s physical trainer Shivoham took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images depicting the actor’s rigorous physical journey. The first photo is from his formidable bearded avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal followed by a regular picture of the star at the gym as he gears up for the transformation. The third picture features Ranbir in ripped and sculpted body flaunting abs and the last photo drew a strong contrast of the actor’s fitness journey.

While sharing the post, Shivoham wrote in the caption, "It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential.

Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help.”

He also wished him luck for his upcoming epic mythological film, Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari as he added, “It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success #ramayana #ramayanthefilm #animal #animalmovie,” he further added.

About Ramayana

After smashing box-office with Animal, RK is currently busy preparing for the highly-anticipated film, Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari will star Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, and Sai Pallavi in the roles of Lord Rama, Laxman and Sita respectively. In addition to this, Yash will join the cast for the role of Ravana.

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you earlier that Yash will be joining the team of Ramayana in the month of July, once he wraps up a major chunk of his next feature film, the Geetu Mohandas-directed Toxic.

