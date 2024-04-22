Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan on her return as Manjulika; 'It is a different time and a different me'

The craze around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 touched a new high when the makers announced the return of Vidya Balan's Manjulika. After skipping Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vidya is set to be finally seen in the BB world again which makes the 3rd part of the franchise one of the most awaited Bollywood films.

Recently talking about her return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world, Vidya shared that she's not recreating what she has done before as Manjulika.

Vidya Balan on her return as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The audience is desperately waiting to see Vidya Balan's return as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently during an interview with Mid-Day, the actress shared what people can expect from her role. Vidya shared that with Manjulika, she is not trying to recreate what she did before. "It is a different time and a different me. The role may be the same, but it has changed (in its own way). My approach is fresh,” she said.

Talking about the love she received 17 years back with the first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and her return in 3rd part, Vidya said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa gave me so much. So, I felt, 'Should I do another one in the franchise?' The worry that the sequel won't match up to the original always plays on an actor's mind. But I have grown up. This is a completely different film, and there is so much to enjoy in it. I wanted to work with Anees bhai. I love the script, and because I was a part of the original, this is a whole different high."

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as Rooh Baba, the film will also have Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit in the pivotal roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022 and proved to be among the early hit films of Bollywood post-lockdown.

