Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, 5 celebs who made narrow-framed sunglasses the new blazing trend

Every morning we wake up, and every day a new trend emerges in the fashion industry. Some trends appeal to some while some don’t. As summer is on us, one fashion trend that will soon be raging is the eye fancy eyewear trend. Sunglasses have become a must-have accessory in this season. A while back, the cat-eye sunglasses were a huge hit. Now, it looks like everyone is eyeing the narrow-framed sunglasses. This style of glasses gives off a retro or futuristic vibe. Celebrities are embracing the trend, as it adds a cool and edgy touch to their look.

But we feel that while this trend is cool, it’s also impractical as they may not suit everyone's face shape or style. Ultimately, fashion is about expressing yourself, so if you feel confident and comfortable wearing narrow sunglasses, go for it! We have got you covered for that. Here are five celebs who have nailed this trend like no other.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh rocked his cat-eye narrow-framed sunglasses in a cool monochrome outfit. He wore a white jacket that popped against his black pants and crisp white shirt. Topping it off with a sleek black tie, his style oozes swag and style. He effortlessly owns every look, leaving everyone in awe of his chic ensemble.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani turned heads as she stepped out in style, pairing her slim sunglasses with a vibrant neon jumpsuit. This combination turned out to be a very fashion-forward look. It is for those looking to make a bold statement and those who like to have all eyes on them wherever they go.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi looked ready to beat the heat in her cool geometric sunglasses. The Heeramandi actress added a sparkly touch to her monochrome look with slim geometric glasses. She wore black tights and a white jacket which complemented the glasses perfectly.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra adores sunglasses, and one of her favorites from her collection is a pair of cat-eye frames. Her glasses featured a dual-frame design. More than the outfit, it was PeeCee’s red lipstick that added a glam touch to her look with sunglasses. Priyanka's frames look really cool and are perfect for the summer season.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a wide collection of sunglasses, and she's often seen wearing different styles. Deepika embraced the trend of narrow sunglasses by pairing them with her red outfit. Deepika paired the narrow sunglasses with a red sweater and overcoat. You, too, can recreate this look this summer.

These iconic cat-eye sunglasses have solidified their place as an essential piece of gear for anyone looking to inject some vintage glam into their appearance. Wearing cat eye sunglasses is the ideal way to make a bold and stylish statement, whether you’re channeling old Hollywood glitz or going for modern chic.

