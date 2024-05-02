Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Lately, there has been a lot of talk in the television industry about cases of sexual abuse and molestation, shedding light on the grim reality of our society. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, a well-known actress from the entertainment industry bravely shared her own experience of sexual abuse at the tender age of seven.

This actress happens to be Maninee De, who had previously starred alongside Priyanka Chopra in the movie Krrish and also appeared in the beloved Hindi sitcom, Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai.

In the interview, the actress opened up about the devastating incident and highlighted how she managed to cope with it.

Maninee De talks about being sexually abused

She opened up about the incident, explaining that it was the most difficult time in her life, battling her inner demons. Maninee mentioned that even though she confided in her parents about the situation involving a family member, they chose not to take any action.

The Krrish actress also mentioned that she sort of transformed herself after this incident. Reflecting on her journey to recovery, she shared that she began writing by immersing herself in books. She would write poems, visit playgrounds, and engage in conversations with herself. She believed that this was her way of growing and although it was challenging, it helped her mature ahead of time.

Years after her sexual abuse, she received a call from the person responsible, who expressed remorse for their actions. In her response, the actress simply stated, “What’s done is done.” She believes that karma has taken its toll, as that individual is currently facing physical hardships.

How Maninee’s dark phase turned gave her purpose

She mentioned that dealing with the darkest phase of her life was extremely challenging. She admitted that she didn't want to downplay it by saying it wasn't that bad. She compared it to a wound that required a lot of healing processes to overcome. She emphasized that it took a considerable amount of time for that particular wound to heal completely.

This incident gave her the inspiration to become a therapist so that she could help people heal if the same happened to them.

More about Maninee De

The actress has been involved in numerous major projects, both in television and Bollywood. She has made significant contributions to television with shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Remix, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laado 2, Laal Ishq, Udaariyaan, and many others.

In Bollywood, she has worked on films such as Krrish, Fashion, Student Of The Year, and many more.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same