Are you hitting the beach this summer? It’s time to take your style game to the next level with inspiration from Bollywood's leading men. Whether you're aiming for effortless chic or bold and colorful, there's a celebrity-approved trendy beach outfit for men to suit your taste. From sassy shorts to printed shirts, and even co-ord sets, these classy ideas are guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go.

Whether it’s Varan Dhawan’s style, Kartik Aaryan’s charm, or Vicky Kaushal’s effortless coolness, it’s time to zoom in and take a detailed glance at some trendy beach outfits for men for fashion inspiration for the upcoming summer beach vacation- ready season?

7 best celebrity-inspired beach outfits for men in summer 2024:

Varun Dhawan in effortless shorts:

The Bhediya actor is obsessed with making a mark and he recently made quite a splash in stylish blue shorts that looked amazing and covered with inviting beach sand. The actor chose to leave his T-shirt off to bask in the glory of the sun and enjoy a fun summery tan. He also added matching sunglasses to the look. Isn’t this Varan-approved men's casual beach look fiery? Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Vicky Kaushal’s laid-back look:

The Dunki actor always leaves us mesmerized with his picks, and his recent laid-back beach look was exceedingly fabulous. He opted for an all-white ensemble with a rather oversized shirt and matching ankle-length pants with a cool wide-legged silhouette. He completed the look with sunglasses and matching high-top sneakers. We adore this classic beach attire for men. Isn’t it perfect for a beach party?

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra in all-black look:

The Mission Majnu actor is just the epitome of elegance and simplicity. He recently made a mesmerizing fashion statement at the beach with an all-black ensemble that featured black printed knee-length cool water shorts. He also added a matching statement neckpiece and black dark-tinted sunglasses to complete the classy look. We love this comfortable beach outfit for guys.

Ranveer Singh’s multicolored magic:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor always leaves us gushing and his recent multicolored beach-ready look was proof of the same. His outfit featured a classy oversized shirt with prints with a collared neckline. Its beautiful nature-inspired print was awesome. He also added white wide-legged pants, a sunhat, dark-tinted shades, a stylish necklace, and shoes to complete the men's beach look.

Kartik Aaryan in sassy printed shirt:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor looks amazing in basically everything he wears and his recent sassy outfit with a cap-sleeved black printed shirt with a collared neckline. He paired this with blue wide-legged denim jeans that looked all things awesome. He also added matching black dark-tinted sunglasses to complete the men's evening beach attire. This is perfect for a fun game of beach volleyball.

Tiger Shroff in fluorescent trunks:

The Heropanti actor loves to embrace the power of unique and bright colors, and his recent beachwear outfit was no exception. He wore super sassy and short upper-thigh length fluorescent yellow trunks with a fitted silhouette. He decided to not wear a T-shirt while he went in for a dip. We loved his attractive beach fashion outfit for those lazy beach days.

Shahid Kapoor’s cool co-ord set:

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor loved the serve the most unique and stylish style statements, and his recent beach-ready outfit which went beyond the go-to options was proof. He showed us how to wear stylish and Gen-Z-approved printed co-ord sets at the beach with a long shirt and matching fitted pants. He also added a matching necklace and shoes to complete the cool look.

So, are you feeling inspired about what to wear to the beach and how to upgrade your beachwear wardrobe this summer vacation season?

Advertisement

Which one of these stylish beach style outfits for men is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor vs Mouni Roy Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the black shimmery bodycon gown better?