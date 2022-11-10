EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn't want to look like heroine in Yashoda reveals stylist Preetham Jukalker

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited film Yashoda is releasing tomorrow, November 11 and we have been taking note of her looks in the movie. Based on a true story about a surrogacy scam, the film is going to be an interesting watch. Her feisty role features a host of basic pastel dresses and block print dresses bought from local markets.



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Preetham Jukalker, stylist to Samantha, who also designed her looks for the film, says, "Though there's a lot basic it was quite challenging for me as a designer. We got everything made from scratch, apart from regular maternity outfits. We went to tiny little places and got things made from scratch from Hyderabad, Pune, and regular oxidized jewellery was picked from the streets while her purse is from Mumbai's Dadar market. The colour palette was also very interesting because I don't think I have seen it so far in any Telugu film, more pastels and fresh. It was interesting and equally challenging too." Everything was picked from the streets...

To make Samantha look like any other ordinary girl in the film, the team tried to pick things from the streets and made sure they don't have to go over the top. "From her maternity wear and slum outfits to print-on-print looks, we had quite fun creating these looks. We kept a very minimalistic, girl-next-door kind where we used not-so-heavy accessories. Everything was picked from streets and customised, keeping in mind that we are not going over the top," says Preetham Jukalker.

Samantha can be seen wearing a lot of printed maternity dresses in pastels. For one of her looks from slums, Preetham "got basic hand-made block print cotton materials and added a bit of lace here and there to make it look as tacky as possible. People who stay in slums love loud colours and there is a bit of class also to it."

There was absolutely nothing from her side that she wants to stand out in the crowd or be like I'm the heroine Costume and her personal stylist Preetham