EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives the BEST style advice and it'll help to nail your fashion game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal style statement is something between comfortable, classic and sophisticated. Be it at the airport or attending a red carpet event, Sam loves experimenting with her looks when the occasion calls for it. Her elegant looks in saree and statement jewellery are a repertoire of je ne sais quoi. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha, the fashion queen, shared a bit about her go-to style and how one can elevate their basic look with accessories.

"My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow," said Samantha.