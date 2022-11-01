EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives the BEST style advice and it'll help to nail your fashion game
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha, the fashion queen, shared a bit about her go-to style and how one can elevate their basic look with accessories.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal style statement is something between comfortable, classic and sophisticated. Be it at the airport or attending a red carpet event, Sam loves experimenting with her looks when the occasion calls for it. Her elegant looks in saree and statement jewellery are a repertoire of je ne sais quoi. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha, the fashion queen, shared a bit about her go-to style and how one can elevate their basic look with accessories.
"My go-to fashion style is tonal, trendy, polished, and simple to put together. An outfit consisting of several shades of the same colour can make you stand out more. Also, I feel accessories play a huge role. Pairing your outfit with minimal yet statement accessories can amp up your styling game. New trends begin when someone decides to step out of the box. So go on, try something new every day and add 100 percent confidence to make it wow," said Samantha.
Here, Samantha enhanced her all-white corset top look with a pair of statement earrings that are stealing all the attention. The earrings by Amama are worth Rs 3,000 only. The statement of stud cum drop earrings with cut crystals is GOLD. Yes, a piece of statement jewellery does make a difference and Sam's this look is proof.
Samantha's look in cut crystal earrings is BOMB!
Another look of hers that managed to steal the show is in Rs.1,14,999 hand-painted saree which she teamed it with statement earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. The earrings look BOMB!
Meanwhile, time and again, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved she has immense patience, determination, and inner strength. She is a fighter. The Family Man 2 actress recently opened up about suffering from myositis, a rare skin disease.
She shared, “It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”