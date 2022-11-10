EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says, 'It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to the theatres'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are always amazed by her dedication and hard work and adding yet another admirer to her long list is the upcoming film, Yashoda. Directed by Hari-Harish, Samantha will be seen playing a powerful character in the edge-of-the-seat thriller. "When I heard the story for the first time, it gave me chills," said Samantha in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

As we see in the trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns the character like no other. Sharing about her journey and experience of shooting the film, Sam says, "When I heard the story for the first time, it gave me chills. And that’s why and when I knew I wanted to do this role. Once I said yes to it, and once we were on the sets, it was all about taking it one day at a time and ensuring that we are delivering the emotion while shooting the talkies and delivering the punches while shooting action. And Hari-Harish were a delight to work with because they truly believed in the story and the message that they wanted to put out there. I can’t tell you what that is, you will have to watch the movie to understand what drove this director duo to tell a story like this. And I am glad I got to be a part of it too."