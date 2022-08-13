7 Best toners for face under Rs 400 from Amazon deals today

Check out the best Amazon deals on face toners here!

by P R Gayathri   |  Updated on Aug 13, 2022 04:38 PM IST  |  3.9K
A toner's job is meant to gently refresh your skin without stripping it of its natural moisture. But most often people shy away from using toners as it makes the skin dry and itchy. This is totally not true. Using alcohol-based toners makes your skin dry which is why we bring to you 7 best non-alcoholic hydrating toners for face from Amazon deals today. They are now available at slashed prices so bag them all before the deals go off!

Here are 7 best toners from Amazon deals:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best face toners at discounted prices from Amazon deals today.

1. Minimalist Alcohol-Free Face Toner

This light-weight face toner gently exfoliates and penetrates deep into the skin removing congestion and balancing oil. It helps in the reduction of pore size and evens out skin texture.  Formulated with prebiotics and probiotics, it also balances the skin microbiome and enhances the natural defence barriers of the skin.

toner_1.jpg

Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

2. Plum Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner

A personal favourite, which is perfect for my acne-prone skin, this face toner helps remove dead skin cells from the top layer of your oily, acne-prone skin and keeps your skin hydrated, even-toned and fresh all in just one swipe!

plum.jpg

Price: Rs 299

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth Vitamin C Liquid Toner

This pore-tightening and skin smoothening toner from Mamaearth is free from harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types. It is also safe for sensitive skin. The toner makes skin look smooth and healthy by hydrating it and maintaining the pH balance.

mamaearth.jpg

Price: Rs 359

Buy Now

4. Good Vibes Rice Brightening Toner

This rice water-based toner doesn't strip your skin off and keeps the natural oils in your skin. It easily absorbs layers deep into your skin and provides the right nourishment. This toner imparts a soothing and replenishing effect that instantly hydrates your skin. 

rice.jpg

Price: Rs 181

Buy Now

5. Kaya Clinic Daily Pore Minimising Toner

This skin brightening toner with niacinamide is developed to provide benefits beyond its traditional function. It drastically reduces the size of pores and subsidizes it providing less pore visibility of the face. It gently removes residual dirt leaving behind a calming sensation.

kaya.jpg

Price: Rs 337

Buy Now

6. Pilgrim Korean Beauty Toner

This hydrating mist and toner is surprisingly gentle and is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. It is crafted to be used as a gentle alcohol-free toner in your skincare regime and also works well as a hydrating mist during the day.

pilgrim.jpg

Price: Rs 282

Buy Now

7. RE' EQUIL Pore Refining Face Toner

This pore cleansing toner does not dry out the skin and maintains pH balance of the skin and also tightens and reduces acne-causing enlarged pores. Since it is alcohol and paraben free, it’s gentle on the skin and also removes makeup residue and excess oil.

reequil.jpg

Price: Rs 350

Buy Now

Amazon deals today offers great discounts on beauty and lifestyle products. These exciting deals are valid only for a deal so grab them all before it’s too late!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends,  product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

