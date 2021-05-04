7 EFFECTIVE & easy tips to fight Mask Acne or ‘Maskne’ this season

Wearing masks for longer durations can cause breakouts, excess oil formation, and even the growth of bacteria on your face.

A year and a half ago, no one would have imagined that masks would turn out to be our new ‘normal in a few months. But today, thanks to the pandemic, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus is as normal as grabbing your keys and wallet before stepping out; probably more important than either.

While being a key weapon to prevent yourself from contracting or spreading coronavirus, masks surely do affect your skin. Wearing them for longer durations can cause breakouts, excess oil formation, and even the growth of bacteria on your face. Masks can also cause chafing, which can be extremely uncomfortable and make you feel self-conscious about your appearance.

What is exactly is maskne and how to prevent it?

As the name suggests, maskne refers to acne, pimples, breakouts, and other irritations on your skin that results from wearing a face mask. This occurs when sweat, oil, and bacteria get trapped on your skin while wearing a mask, creating a perfect breeding ground for breakouts. Maskne is a small price that we have to pay to survive in these times, but there is supposed to be a way to prevent them, right? Yes, there are several ways in which you can prevent it.

Here are a few tips to prevent maskne and keep your skin fresh and healthy while protecting yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wash your face regularly and use a gentle cleanser:

Trapping of oil and dirt in your pores due to wearing the same mask for longer durations is a major reason for breakouts on your skin. Always ensure to wear a fresh clean mask and make it a habit to wash your face twice a day without fail. Prefer using gentle cleansers to avoid causing further friction and irritation to your face.

Add a ‘barrier’ such as a moisturiser:

Moisturizer is a key product to keep your skin healthy and safe from any impurities. Find a lightweight moisturizer that suits your skin type and apply it daily after washing your face to form a layer of protection against the friction caused by the mask. Follow this guide when choosing a moisturizer:

Oily Skin: Gel-based Moisturizer

Normal Skin: Lotion

Dry Skin: Cream-based Moisturizer

Skip the makeup:

You would want to skip the makeup to treat your maskne. Heavy products like foundation and concealer clog your pores and lead to breakouts. If you can’t skip the makeup, then try using products that are non-comedogenic in nature as they won’t clog your pores to leave your skin bumpy.

Choose the right fabric for your mask:

Choosing the correct fabric for the mask makes a big difference in prevention from maskne. 100% cotton masks are advisable to use as the fabric is more breathable and is less likely to make you sweat underneath. However, during workouts, masks made from wicking fabric like polyester can be used as they don’t hold on to sweat, unlike cotton masks.

Other than choosing the right fabric make sure to get a perfect fit too, neither too tight nor too snugly.

Avoid touching your face:

Try not to touch your face and pick at your maskne as it can easily transfer oil and dirt from your hands onto your face leading to further clogging of pores and increased breakouts. It is a very common habit to touch your face and hence a more difficult urge to resist. But please try and avoid picking at your maskne as they might lead to scarring in the longer run.

Always wear a clean mask:

One of the most effective ways to prevent yourself from maskne is to wear a clean mask. Wearing fresh clean masks will reduce the contact of your skin with a used mask which could contain oils and dirt. It’ll help to prevent the re-introduction of bacteria onto your skin.

If using a disposable mask, ensure to change it from time to time. And if you make the use of a cloth mask more often, ensure to wash them frequently with unscented hypoallergenic detergents to avoid the use of chemicals which can transfer onto your skin. Masks worn during workouts should be immediately removed once finished with the workout and then changed with a fresh mask.

Consult a dermatologist:

If acne continues to grow even after following all the aforementioned steps, it is highly likely that the mask is not the root cause of your breakouts. Hence, you should consult a dermatologist in such a case. They will help you put a finger on the exact problem and would also suggest treatments for the same.

Wearing a mask is inevitable in such times but prevention from maskne isn’t necessarily impossible. The correct skin care routine for your skin coupled with dermatologist consultations can be a perfect solution to all your mask-related problems. Following these steps is going to help you prevent maskne to a great extent and keep your skin healthy and happy.

