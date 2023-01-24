Kiara Advani shares the self-care secrets she swears by

From no-makeup days to indulgent pampering sessions, it is the season to put on some comfy pyjamas, soak in the sunshine and unwind. Self-care Saturdays aren’t just for the plebs, our favourite celebrities love them too and Kiara Advani’s recent post is all the proof we need. Bollywood’s golden girl recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie wherein she was seen offering fans a peek at her self-care routine.

She might be riding high on the success of her recent hits, but Kiara is one of the few celebrities who feels that it is equally important to make time to look after yourself. She loves pampering herself as much as she loves breaking a sweat at the gym. We recently got in touch with her to find out more about her self-care routine and here’s what the Govinda Naam Mera star shared:

How often do you indulge in some self-care?

To be honest, whenever I get a chance. I’m a hustler but I also believe that taking care of your mind, body and soul is what really strengthens you both physically and mentally. Due to my hectic schedules, including press appearances and long days on set, I consider my personal regimen an act of self-care. It is a mix of everything in moderation. It is the small, conscious practices every day that make a big difference in the long run.

Is there a self-care practice that you follow every day?

I like to do a mix-and-match of things, but I always start my morning with a glass of lukewarm water and follow it up with a workout. It helps me detox and gives my skin a natural glow. When you feel beautiful in your skin, you automatically look beautiful.

How do you unwind after a long day?

Often, I draw a quick bath to relax my muscles after a hectic day. When I’ve been outdoors, I like to exfoliate my skin using a gentle body scrub like the Rice Powder Body Scrub by my favourite self-care brand Kimirica.

What is your current favourite bath essential?

I feel a soothing bath is the best way to relax and feel calm. I posted about this on my Instagram a while ago, my current favourite is the Love Story Bath Salt and Love Story Bubble Bath from Kimirica. They smell heavenly and help me destress after a hectic day of shoots.