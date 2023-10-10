‘It’s one of these frustrating things…’: When Emma Watson revealed why she turned down Ryan Gosling starrer La La Land

Emma Watson is one of the most talented actresses. In Hollywood today. Watson rose to prominence after her role as Heromine in the all-time hit film series Harry Potter. She is known to perform some of the most intellectual roles and make fans in awe of her. While she has done some of the iconic roles over the years, she turned down a very promising one. Emma Watson was once approached to be a part of the Oscar-winning movie La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, but Watson turned down the role. In a 2017 interview, Watson revealed the reason why she turned down the role of La La Land.

Emma Watson revealed why she turned down Ryan Gosling's starrer La La Land

Emma Watson once explained why she declined the role in La La Land. The former Harry Potter star was supposed to star in the Oscar-winning musical picture, but the lead roles eventually went to Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for her performance in the film as Mia.

Watson revealed on SiriusXM, presented by Entertainment Weekly, the reason why she dropped out of the picture. It was due to scheduling difficulties with her then-upcoming feature, a live-action rendition of Beauty and the Beast.

She said, "It's one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that's coming before anything is really actually agreed upon or set in stone."

The British actress stated that her commitment to the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, which was shot in London, made it impossible for her to work on both projects. She continued, "I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me, and I knew I had to be in London to really do that. And this wasn't a movie I could just walk into. I knew I had to do the work and be where I needed to be. So schedule conflicts simply did not work out."

Emma Watson once revealed she wanted to quit acting

When asked why she left acting behind in one of her interviews with the Financial Times , Emma Watson responded in a way that no one could have predicted, much to everyone's astonishment.

She said, "I think I felt a little caged. The fact that I had to go out and sell something that I had little to no control over made it really difficult for me. To be able to ask every journalist, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’ while standing in front of a movie. Being the public face and spokesperson for something I wasn't able to participate in was incredibly challenging."

She then continued, "I was held accountable in a way that I began to find incredibly annoying, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say. And I began to understand that I only wanted to stand in front of things where, if I received criticism, I could own my mistakes without feeling guilty. It was my choice; I ought to have behaved better."

Meanwhile, Emma Watson was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s 2018 adaptation of Little Women.

