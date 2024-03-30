Happy ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Day: True Beauty, Island and more, top 5 webtoon-based K-dramas of face genius

Cha Eun Woo is a versatile talent who has captivated audiences as a musician, a key member of ASTRO, and a beloved actor in hit Korean dramas. Renowned for his stunning looks, he's affectionately dubbed the Face Genius. Currently, he graces the screen in Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo and today, on March 30th, he celebrates his 27th birthday.

Cha Eun Woo is swiftly grabbing the title of Prince of webtoon K-dramas given the multiple manhwa-based series he has starred in. Ever wondered how your beloved webtoon hero would come to life? Chances are, it resembles Cha Eun Woo. With his boy-next-door looks and irresistible charm, he's become the quintessential face for bringing popular webtoons and novels to the screen. Whether portraying a beloved high school student, a dog-fearing teacher, or a determined exorcising priest, Cha Eun Woo effortlessly embodies various manhwa characters, breathing life into them on screen. On his 27th birthday, let's explore five of ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's dramas, beloved adaptations of webtoons and books.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

In My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) grapples with insecurities about her appearance, leading her to opt for plastic surgery. At university, she encounters Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), her classmate and former elementary school heartthrob. Unlike others, Kyung Suk sees beyond superficial beauty, valuing individuals for their inner qualities. Recognizing Mi Rae's struggles, he becomes a source of encouragement, helping her build confidence.

Cha Eun Woo adeptly portrays Kyung Suk's internal turmoil, perfecting the anger and angst he is holding inside due to his issues. Kyung Suk's authenticity and unwavering trust in others make him incredibly endearing, showcasing Cha Eun Woo's ability to charm audiences effortlessly.

Top Management

Eun Sung (Seo Eun Soo) serves as a manager at an entertainment agency, but what sets her apart is her unique ability to foresee the future. Employing this gift, she navigates the entertainment industry by predicting which groups have the potential for success. In Top Management Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Yeon Woo, a member of S.O.U.L, a boy band striving to break into the spotlight.

Cha Eun Woo effortlessly embodies Yeon Woo, seamlessly portraying the journey of his character with authenticity given him being an idol himself. He captures the challenges and wins of trainees and idols, making the competitive world of K-pop industry relatable. His chemistry with Ahn Hyo Seop is so good that it leaves audiences longing for another collaboration between the two.

True Beauty

Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) faces relentless bullying due to her ordinary appearance. When her family moves to a new neighborhood, she seizes the chance to transform herself through makeup, earning the title of "goddess" and becoming the school's most popular girl. However, newfound fame brings its own challenges, especially when she becomes the romantic interest of both the reserved Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and the rebellious Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop), who were once best friends turned enemies. Despite its high school romance setting, True Beauty emphasizes the importance of self-love and self-acceptance. The trio's seamless chemistry is complex yet sweet.

In the drama, Cha Eun Woo as Su Ho appears as the cool guy at school, but he's weighed down by emotional baggage from family issues and a tragic past. Cha Eun Woo, dubbed the visual king by fans, skillfully portrays Su Ho's complex emotions, using facial expressions to convey his inner pain. His bromance with Hwang In Yeop is adorable.

Island

In the adaptation of the manhwa Island, three strong people unite to combat evil, safeguarding their island and the world from sinsiter forces. Starring Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon in pivotal roles, the drama features Cha Eun Woo as exorcist priest Yohan. Yohan's expertise in exorcism is crucial in the battle against dark forces, ensuring the island's safety.

This drama marks one of the first instances where we witness Cha Eun Woo not only delivering Latin dialogues but also engaging in live-action sequences. His compelling performance in the action genre leaves viewers eager to see him more in similar projects.

A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romance drama centered around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog with every kiss. The only one who can lift her curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), haunted by a forgotten trauma that makes him fear dogs. Lee Hyun Woo plays Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher and colleague of Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na who hides secrets behind his warm smile.

Cha Eun Woo shines as Seo Won, exuding a captivating blend of cuteness and coldness, haunted by his past. Beneath his stoic exterior lies a tender side that he struggles to reveal. He adeptly portrays a range of emotions, from startled expressions to the pretense of trying to be a fearless guy. Cha Eun Woo's growth as an actor is evident, deserving of applause for his maturing skills and compelling portrayal of Seo Won.

