Top 13 Famous Celebrities with Beauty Marks Who Look Attractive

Beauty marks are facial marks that are considered highly attractive. These marks give women a sensual look and add glam to their appearance. They not only highlight the looks but also add to their facial features. When we talk about famous celebrities with beauty marks, our mind immediately goes to Marilyn Monroe, but there are many other celebs who are blessed with gorgeous beauty spots that make them stand out. Keep reading to know more about celebrities with attractive beauty spots. Famous Celebrities with Beauty Marks

1. Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor, the British-American actor, stunned everyone with her beauty mark that was on her right cheek. Although the beauty mark was not prominent, it used to get captured a lot in movies and photographs. Best known for her movies Butterfield 8, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Last Time I Saw Paris, Elizabeth carved a special place in the Hollywood Cinema. Her stunning violet eyes and beauty mark were enough to distract anyone and make them fall in love with her. 2. Marilyn Monroe

She is a beauty who doesn't need any introduction. She made everyone crazy with her style, fashion sense, beauty, and mark on her right cheek right above her lip. She often used to wear bright lip colors to highlight the mole. Her beauty mark added to her allure, and she is still loved by many for her stunning makeup and acting skills. This American actor was best known for playing comedic roles and became one of the most loved celebrities in the 1950s. 3. Angelina Jolie

The Mr & Mrs. Smith actress has a spectacular mole on her forehead that adds grace to her beauty. She is a splendid actor who has made a place in everybody's heart with her acting and can dazzle anyone with her beauty. Everything about Angelina Jolie is captivating, but her mole really stands out and makes her enviable. 4. Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford is a popular American model, TV personality, and actress. This supermodel is blessed with natural beauty and a mole above her lip on the left. Her beauty is unmatchable, and that cute mole is often referred to as her signature beauty mark. 5. Ansel Elgort

He is an American actor and singer who can sweep you off your feet with his handsome face and a mole below his lip. He is widely known for his work in the popular romantic movie ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, and for playing Caleb in the Divergent series. His cute looks and the mole are to die for! 6. Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes is one of the most attractive celebrities with a mole above her lip. Her beauty mark adds to her beauty and magnetism, and also makes her smile look more attractive. She is an actress, model, and fashion designer and has starred in various movies including Ghost Rider, Last Night, and so on. 7. Jennifer Lawrence

One of the most famous celebrities with beauty marks is Hunger Games star, Jennifer Lawrence. Her brutal honesty and positive mindset make her personality endearing. On top of it, she is stunning and is blessed with moles around her mouth and around her neck that give her a distinct look. She doesn't hesitate in flaunting her gorgeous beauty marks as they add to her beauty nonchalantly. 8. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is a renowned American singer, actress, and songwriter, who shot to fame with her debut single, "Candy." Her dark hair and beauty spot near her nose makes everyone notice her and admire her face. 9. Rekha

Rekha is one of the most talented Indian actresses and is known for her phenomenal acting, vivacious personality, and timeless beauty. She has a beautiful mole on the upper-right side of her lip, and she often highlights it by wearing bold red lipstick. Her beauty is unmissable, and she shines like a bright star always.Rekha has predominantly worked in Hindi films and is best known for her roles in Khubsoorat, Pyar Ki Jeet, Silsila, and so on. 10. Blake Lively

Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful actresses with a facial mole. She has a mole around her nose and is very comfortable with it. She is best known for her role in the CW teen drama TV series Gossip Girl. 11. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson's beauty is known all around the world, she has defined facial features, and always wears a pretty smile on her face. This gorgeous diva has been able to add charm to her beauty with her mole, which makes her red cheeks appear even more gorgeous. The actress' mole only makes her cheeks look even more gorgeous while she's smiling. The actress is famous for her roles in Avengers, Lucy, Under The Skin, We Bought A Zoo, and so on. 12. Natalie Portman

She is an iconic actress that has acted in a host of movies including Closer, No Strings Attached, Black Swan, Thor: Love And Thunder, and so on. The Oscar-winning actress has a mole on her cheekbones that gracefully make heads turn. 13. Kate Upton

Kate Upton is a ravishing model with a mole on her upper lip that looks sensuous and amazing. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011 and was also the subject of the 100th Anniversary Vanity Fair Cover. Her beauty mark adds subtleness to her beauty and can drive anybody crazy. Conclusion It's strange how one beauty mark can enhance the overall appearance, but it's true that people with moles are lucky as they can capture anybody's; attention with it. If you have a mole and are hesitant to show it, take inspiration from these famous celebrities with beauty marks, and flaunt yours too. Embrace your beauty spots, and be confident with them.

