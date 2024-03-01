9 Best Cha Eun Woo TV shows to check out

Cha Eun Woo's TV show repertoire is extensive, offering a diverse range of options. With his undeniable charm and talent, it's no wonder Cha Eun Woo has captured the hearts of many. What some may not realize is that before his debut with ASTRO, he made his mark as an actor. Though his initial role may have been minor, his striking visuals left a lasting impression, propelling him to unstoppable success since then.

Cha Eun Woo initially gained prominence as a member of the all-boy K-pop group ASTRO, where he captivates audiences with his roles as the visual and vocalist. Renowned as the 'face genius' for his stunning appearance, he boasts a versatile array of K-dramas, solidifying his status as one of the industry's biggest stars. Cha Eun Woo's acting prowess with each new project continues to evolve, earning him widespread acclaim.

9 best Cha Eun Woo K-dramas you should add to your watch list

1. The Best Hit

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Yoon Shi Yoon, Lee Se Young, Kim Min Jae, Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Deok Hwa

Release Date: 2 June 2017

IMDB ratings: 7.6

When Yoo Hyung Jae (Yoon Shi Yoon), a '90s idol, finds himself transported to the modern day, he's understandably bewildered. However, his life takes a poignant turn when he falls in love with Woo Seung (Lee Se Young) and discovers that Ji Hoon (Kim Min Jae) is his long-lost son. This revelation prompts him to question whether he truly wants to return to his past. Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of MJ in the series is nothing short of perfection.

His ability to embody the edginess and stoicism of his character is remarkable, making it one of his most memorable roles to date. Evidently, he was able to truly immerse himself in the role, perhaps because he could relate to and connect with it on a personal level.

2. Top Management

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Seo Eun Soo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jung Yoo Ahn, Bang Jae Min

Release Date: October 31, 2018

IMDB ratings: 7.0

Eun Sung (Seo Eun Soo) works as a manager at an entertainment agency, but she possesses a unique ability - the gift of seeing into the future. Using this talent, she assesses which groups have the potential to succeed in the industry. Cha Eun Woo portrays Yeon Woo, a member of S.O.U.L, a boy band striving for success.

Cha Eun Woo effortlessly embodies the character of Yeon Woo, portraying the journey of a trainee and idol with authenticity being an idol himself. He skillfully captures the challenges, struggles, and triumphs that accompany life in the competitive entertainment industry. His on-screen chemistry with Ahn Hyo Seop is captivating, leaving viewers wondering why they haven't collaborated on another project since.

3. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Im Soo Hyang, Jo Woo Ri, Kwak Dong Yeon

Release Date: July 27, 2018

IMDB ratings: 7.3

Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) grapples with deep-seated insecurities about her appearance, leading her to pursue plastic surgery as a means to gain confidence. On her first day of university, she encounters Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), a handsome and popular classmate from elementary school. As Kyung Suk recognizes Mi Rae, he begins to realize that his feelings for her run deeper than mere superficial attraction.

The series proves to be a delightful watch, particularly as it marks Cha Eun Woo's debut in a leading role. Demonstrating undeniable charisma and charm, Cha Eun Woo captivates viewers effortlessly, aided by his striking good looks. His on-screen chemistry with Im Soo Hyang is endearing, and witnessing his character fall for a girl who was never considered popular only adds to his allure.

4. True Beauty

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, and Hwang In Yeop

Release Date: December 9, 2020

IMDB ratings: 8.0

Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) faces bullying in high school due to her perceived lack of attractiveness and popularity. Determined to enhance her appearance, she learns makeup techniques from online tutorials. Upon transferring to a new school, she finds herself entangled in a heart-wrenching love triangle involving Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop).

Su Ho may exude a cool demeanor at school, but beneath the surface, he carries a heavy burden of emotional baggage stemming from family issues and a tragic past. Cha Eun Woo, affectionately dubbed the visual king by fans, skillfully portrays the complexities of Su Ho's character, leveraging his expressive facial expressions to great effect. His bromance with Hwang In Yeop adds a charming dynamic to the series, and viewers may find themselves torn with the second lead syndrome, unable to choose between the two leads.

5. Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Shin Se Kyung, Kang Hoon

Release Date: July 17, 2019

IMDB ratings: 8.1

In Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, romance blossoms between aspiring royal historian Goo Hae Ryung (Shin Se Kyung) and the prince, Lee Rim (Cha Eun Woo). While Goo Hae Ryung advocates for social equality and expresses her thoughts openly, Lee Rim conceals his identity as a prince, posing as a romance novelist due to his loneliness.

Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Lee Rim in his first historical drama role was a natural fit. His effortless charm and the elegance of traditional hanbok attire complemented each other perfectly. With his captivating smile, he brought warmth to the screen, and his cute flirting with Goo Hae Ryung added to the series' charm. Despite its romantic comedy genre, the series also offers a sense of healing as Lee Rim learns to overcome his loneliness through love.

6. My Romantic Some Recipe

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Joo Ah Reum

Release Date: November 14, 2016

IMDB ratings: 7.2

Mi Nyeo is a college student with limited dating experience, harboring a massive crush on Kang Jun, a cafe worker she frequently encounters. One fateful night, after getting drunk, she acquires a cutout photo of Cha Eun Woo, which inexplicably comes to life the following day, fulfilling her ultimate dream.

This series marks one of Cha Eun Woo's earliest K-dramas, showcasing a young actor honing his skills with sweetness and innocence. His budding romance with Joo Ah Reum adds an adorable touch to the storyline, while the fantasy element keeps viewers engaged and intrigued throughout the series.

7. Island

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon

Release Date: December 30, 2022

IMDB ratings: 6.9

Island adapts a manhwa, focusing on three strong individuals who combat evil to safeguard their island and the world from malevolent forces. With an ensemble cast featuring Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon, Cha Eun Woo portrays the exorcist priest Yohan, whose expertise in exorcism is crucial for the island's safety.

In this drama, Cha Eun Woo showcases his versatility by tackling Latin dialogues and engaging in live-action sequences, marking one of his first forays into this genre. His portrayal of Yohan in the action-packed narrative leaves viewers eager to see him delve deeper into the action genre.

8. A Good Day to Be a Dog

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo

Release Date: 11 October 2023

IMDB ratings: 7.2

In the drama, Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a teacher, grapples with a strange affliction: she transforms into a dog whenever kissed on the lips by a man. This curse seemingly dooms any hope of a romantic relationship. Despite harboring feelings for her colleague Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo), she mistakenly kisses another colleague, Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), triggering her transformation. The only remedy is for Seo Won to reciprocate the kiss, but he is paralyzed by fear of dogs.

Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Seo Won is endearing and multifaceted. Initially appearing aloof and reserved, he carries the weight of his past experiences. Yet, beneath this facade, there lies a loving side that he keeps concealed. Through startled expressions and attempts to maintain a brave front, Cha Eun Woo effectively portrays Seo Won's internal struggle. His performance highlights his paw-fect growth as an actor, earning him well-deserved recognition.

9. Wonderful World

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Nim Nam Joo, Kim Kang Woo and Im Se Mi

Release Date: 1 March 2024

In Wonderful World, an emotional thriller, Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo) is driven to seek revenge for the loss of her son. Frustrated by the culprit evading justice, she takes matters into her own hands. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo portrays Kwon Sun Yool, a man whose life takes a turbulent turn after leaving medical school. Unexpectedly, he finds himself intertwined with Eun Soo Hyun, leading to unforeseen consequences.

Kwon Sun Yool is a character who undergoes a downward spiral after losing his family and becoming entangled in crime. Despite appearing to work at a junkyard, he secretly serves as the subordinate of politician Park Hyuk Kwon (Kim Joon), leading a double life. Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool promises to diverge from his typical gentle roles, showcasing a stark transformation for the actor.

Cha Eun Woo's clean-cut good looks and boyish charm have positioned him as the poster boy for adaptations of popular webtoons and novels on screen. Whether portraying a popular high school student, a teacher petrified of dogs, or an exorcising priest, Cha Eun Woo has excelled in bringing various manhwa avatars to life with his captivating performances. In addition to his success in acting, he has ventured into new roles, finding the experience remarkably rewarding, hence making a name for himself in the industry. These Cha Eun Woo TV shows list compile all the versatile roles by the actor and will promise to fulfill all your genre needs. After all, we can never have enough Cha Eun Woo, can we?

