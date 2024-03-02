True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Island, and more: VOTE for best K-drama starring ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

From igniting stages as a K-pop sensation to captivating audiences with his acting in beloved K-dramas, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is a powerhouse talent, embodying the epitome of the complete package.

Many fans fell for ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo's charm when he portrayed Do Kyung Seok, a college freshman in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, who falls for Kang Mi Rae, a woman with a troubled past who underwent facial surgeries. However, it was True Beauty that truly propelled him to global stardom. In the series, he encounters a female student who hides behind makeup to cope with her past. Together, they navigate a world full of surprises and challenges, forming a deep bond along the way.

In Island, we witness Cha Eun Woo's versatility firsthand. The drama follows three strong individuals as they combat evil to safeguard their island and the world from evil forces. It showcases Cha Eun Woo's ability to deliver Latin dialogues and perform live-action sequences, marking a departure from his previous roles. His adeptness in the action genre leaves viewers eager to see more of him in such roles. But which among all of these roles stands out the best? Take your pick for best ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s K-drama from the poll below!

