True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop set to establish his one-man agency along with long-time manager

Hwang In Yeop is reportedly setting up a solo agency with a manager who has been with him since his early days as a rookie, as per News1's coverage on December 27. Hwang In Yeop is set to star in the Korean remake of the Chinese drama Go Ahead, named Prefabricated Family.

Hwang In Yeop’s career as an actor

Hwang In Yeop made his debut in the 2018 web drama WHY: The Real Reason You Got Dumped by Your Lover and subsequently appeared in Joseon Romance Story of Nokdu (2019), 18 Again (2020), and True Beauty (2020), solidifying his presence as a mainstream actor. He further asserted himself as a leading actor through roles in An Na Suna Mara (2022) and Why Oh So Jae (2022). His role in True Beauty gave him global recognition making him the global crush Han So Joon and one of the most talked about second leads in the Korean entertainment industry.

Hwang In Yeop's upcoming project is the new JTBC drama Prefabricated Family. This youth romance series revolves around a man and a woman who, despite not being blood-related, insisted on being a family during their teenage years. They reunite after a decade, rekindling the undisclosed first love they experienced back then. In the drama, Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of Kim San Ha, an orthopedic resident at Haedong University Hospital, known for his exceptional looks and intelligence. Anticipation is high for the performance and acting style he will showcase in this project, marking his debut with his new agency.

More about Hwang In Yeop

Hwang In Youp, a South Korean actor and singer under the management of KeyEast Entertainment, completed his education at the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Davao, Philippines, using the name Ryan Leon. Originally aspiring to be a fashion designer, Hwang In Yeop initially entered the entertainment scene as a fashion model in 2017. Earlier in his career, there were reports indicating his association with YG KPlus, a model management company affiliated with YG Entertainment. Recently according to reports he along with his long-time manager has established a one-man agency for his further activities in the entertainment industry.

