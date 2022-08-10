Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale 2022: 7 Best sunscreens at great deals to grab right away

Just like the Backstreet Boys, the sun doesn't care who you are, where you are from, or what you do; as long as you don't have sunscreen on, your skin is gone! Sunscreen is a must-have skincare product for people of all age groups and gender. The harmful radiation from the sun can literally make your skin age faster and destroy the collagen elasticity in your skin giving rise to the early appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Apart from tan, it can also cause redness and skin irritation. Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale 2022 brings to you the best sunscreens at an irresistible price drop that you shouldn’t miss out on. Take a look here!

7 Best sunscreens from Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale 2022

Scroll on to get your hands on the best-branded sunscreens from the hottest sale of the year!

1. RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA++++

I saw my friend using this and tried it out. Trust me guys, it’s the best sunscreen I have ever tried. Re’equil’s sunscreen gel feels light on the skin and doesn't leave any residue or cakey feeling behind. It blends well and is a perfect sunscreen for outdoor activities as it is sweat and water-resistant.

Price: Rs 695

Deal: Rs 626

2. Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Very High Protection Light Gel

With 4+ stars and several positive reviews, Cetaphil’s sunscreen is also a great grab from the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale. The non-comedogenic formula is suitable for all skin types and also features nourishing ingredients for long-lasting care.

Price: Rs 1080

Deal: Rs 895

3. HK Brightening Sunscreen SPF 50

This Brightening Sunscreen is formulated to protect your skin from the damaging effect of the HEV light and the blue light from gadget screens. Since we all are prone to blue light radiations from our desktop and mobile screens almost all day, this lightweight formula will be a great help in protecting your skin.

Price: Rs 1600

Deal: Rs 1200

4. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 60 PA ++++

I have always been a fan of Minimalist‘s skincare products and this sunscreen is just at the top of my list. Its soothing gives you a fresh feel and is lightweight that you almost don't feel it! Apply on a cleansed face after all your serums and moisturisers to seal your routine with the perfect sunscreen protection.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 557

5. Pilgrim Squalane Sunscreen 50 PA+++

This matte finish broad spectrum sunscreen safeguards the skin from premature ageing due to the rays of the sun (UVA/UVB), IR, and Blue-light from digital devices like smartphones, laptops and TVs. With the essence of squalane, it hydrates the skin and makes it look soft and plump.

Price: Rs 700

Deal: Rs 598

6. Sunheal SPF 50 Sunscreen Gel

This long-lasting waterproof formula not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also acts as a base for make-up. It covers blemishes and acne marks and provides you with a flawlessly even skin tone as desired. Best for daily use!

Price: Rs 1070

Deal: Rs 851

7. mCaffeine Coffee Matte Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++

Love the coffee aura? This is the sunscreen for you! I find it hard to resist tasting it since the coffee smell from this hydrating lotion is that good. This lotion prevents premature ageing and gets absorbed quickly without making skin greasy or sticky. This lotion is suitable for all skin types and can be used on both face and body skin.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 409

The above-mentioned sunscreens are the best choice from Amazon Great Freedom Festive Sale which offers amazing deals. Add to your cart right away to get them at slashed prices. These branded sunscreens are trustworthy and curated based on reviews and Amazon ratings.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

