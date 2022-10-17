Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 7 Best Face Serums that will Make Your Skin Look Cheerful this Diwali

Diwali is a festival of transformations and to make your makeovers budget-friendly, you need to peep into the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022. Amidst the festive hustle, ensure that your skin breathes some fresh air. After all, if your skin feels good, your happiness skyrockets high. From facial cleansers, scrubs, and toners, to moisturizers, make sure you incorporate them into your everyday skincare regime. But do not miss one super-efficient and indefectible skincare essential— FACE SERUM! A face serum is like a miraculous elixir that rejuvenates your skin from within. Can’t keep calm? Start preparing for the gleeful season straight away. 7 Best Face Serums to Amp up Your Radiance This Diwali

1. CureSkin Peptide Serum If you are encountering the stress of Diwali cleaning, refurbishing, and planning a tight calendar, your skin might be the victim of breakouts, acne, and cell damage. But why fear when CureSkin Peptide Serum is here? This serum will help you shine amongst all the festivities without worrying about your skin woes. It nourishes your skin, fights the signs of aging, and gently heals damaged skin. This serum with peptides and ceramide will make your skin look plump and supple.

Price: Rs. 640 Deal Price: Rs. 468 Buy Now 2. Simple 10% Niacinamide Booster Face Serum This Simple 10% Niacinamide Booster Face Serum will give your skin a luminous glow just the way you desire. It is specially crafted for sensitive skin and approved by dermatologists for 100 percent skin rejuvenation. If you are amongst those who love coddling their skin, then this serum is your skin’s new BFF. Niacinamide being the hero ingredient, eliminates uneven skin tone and reduces dark spots. With no trace of alcohol, paraben, fragrance, and chemicals, this serum is clearly the skincare winner.

Price: Rs. 685 Deal Price: Rs. 445 Buy Now 3. Vedix Customized Ayurvedic Avas Spot Correcting Face Serum Nothing can beat the goodness of Ayurveda and Vedix Customized Ayurvedic Avas Spot Correcting Face Serum is the proof. With powerful ingredients like onion, bakuchi, lodhra, and vitamins A and C, this serum has the potential to restore your skin’s lost glow. It is formulated to fight pigmentation, lighten dark spots, reduce pigmentation, and help your skin stay in its purest state throughout the festivities.

Price: Rs. 599 Deal Price: Rs. 394 Buy Now 4. Finite Hydration and Glow Face Serum Wish to look like a diva this Diwali? This hydrating face serum is the boon that you were looking for. The fast-absorbing texture and ultra-light consistency lock in a sufficient amount of moisture for maximum skin rejuvenation. For visibly fuller and glowing skin, this serum is the perfect blend of hydrating ingredients, betaine, and xylitol. Now you can magnify your glow in a budget-friendly way; thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022!

Price: Rs. 777 Deal Price: Rs. 594 Buy Now 5. Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum Here is how you can revive your dull skin in a pocket-friendly way. Check out Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face Serum which is enriched with high-potency vitamin C, and turmeric. These two powerful ingredients are the superfoods that your skin is in utmost need of 24x7. It has the ability to reduce hyperpigmentation and uncover smooth and glowing skin seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 599 Deal Price: Rs. 539 Buy Now 6. Vilvah Store Beautifying Serum Vilvah Store Beautifying Serum will give you a youthful appeal and additional freshness. It is enriched with the goodness of moringa and argan that lightens every skin scar. In addition, it tightens the skin and fades acne marks. Sounds great right? Seize this beautifying serum and turn heads around this Diwali.

Price: Rs. 850 Deal Price: Rs. 765 Buy Now 7. NutriGlow Advanced Organics Vitamin C Serum This Diwali make sure you quench the thirst of your drab skin with NutriGlow Advanced Organics Vitamin C Serum. It is a magical potion that is formulated with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, papaya fruit extract, and the ultimate skin-enhancing power of vitamin C. It smoothens your skin by shedding off blemishes and ensures that nothing hampers your luminous glow.