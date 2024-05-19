WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to India with daughter Aaradhya after making waves at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former Miss World, never fails to make waves with her appearances at international events. She charmed the onlookers once again as she graced France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival recently with her daughter, Aaradhya.

The mother-daughter duo have now returned to India and were captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport this morning.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya spotted at Mumbai airport as they return from Cannes

Today, May 19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya, were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of the morning. Aishwarya sported an all-black outfit with a printed overcoat, making her look extremely stylish. She wore light makeup and kept her hair open with sunglasses atop her head. The actress held her bag with one hand while the other was in a sling due to her injury.

On the other hand, Aaradhya Bachchan wore a casual look with a white sweatshirt and denim pants. Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled at the paparazzi present at the airport, while the former even waved at them before settling inside her car.

Watch the full video here! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled on the red carpet for two consecutive days during the ongoing Film Festival in Cannes, France. For her first red carpet look, she opted for a black gown with metal flowers, while for day 2, she went for a shimmery blue and silver dress. Aishwarya’s elegance was unmatched, as she proved why she’s the OG Cannes queen.

More about the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 and will take place until May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The opening ceremony was attended by the festival jury and presided over by actress and filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Actress Meryl Streep was awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or during the event.

For the uninitiated, Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian movie to compete in the main competition section at Cannes in 30 years.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives sweet peck to daughter Aaradhya as she flaunts her red carpet look; WATCH