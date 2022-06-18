Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: 6 Jewellery sets under Rs 1999 that will keep your style quotient high

Amazon wardrobe refresh sale is on making now the best time to go on a shopping spree. Jewellery sets don't need a reason to purchase. Their ultra-luxe feel, sparking appearance and edgy designing itself speaks volumes. Apart from the best-selling necklace sets, earrings and bracelets, there are jewellery sets that make their own space in the must-have list of fashion accessories.

6 Jewellery sets from Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Your hunt for the most alluring pieces of fashion jewellery sets ends today. Scroll on to find your favourite!

1. Antique Oxidised Five Layered Jewellery Set

The necklace is similar to a Rani haar that has a crescent shape. For secured and comfortable fighting, this necklace has a drawstring closure. The finest quality stones and environmentally friendly non-precious metals are used for making this jewellery set.

Price: Rs 1156

2. Faux Pearl Choker Necklace Set

This traditional jewellery set is meticulously handcrafted by a skilled man force. This is one such choker necklace for women that is worth flaunting throughout the year. The jewellery set is made keeping in mind the skin type of every woman. The set is nickel-free and keeps every skin allergy at bay.

Price: Rs 599

3. Zaveri Pearls Green Mirror & Beads Choker

This choker necklace is made up of 22k yellow gold, alloy and beads. The green-coloured glass stones will surely solidify your identity as a style icon. This necklace for women is perfect to upgrade their Indo-western look effortlessly.

Price: Rs 569

4. Natural Fresh Water Choker Pearls Set

Hyderabad Jewels Natural Fresh Water Choker Pearls Set for Women is a Zirconia studded pendant set plated with gold rhodium. This necklace set is exclusively curated with an exquisite range of pearls.

Price: Rs 1950

5. Rhinestones Bridal Jewelry Necklace Set

This jewellery set features a V-shaped necklace that comes with adjustable and extendable links chains up to 18.50 inches. This set is handcrafted by traditional artisans. It is extremely light in weight and doesn't prick your skin.

Price: Rs 1190

6. Kundan Choker Necklace Jewellery Set

This choker necklace set will fetch you compliments wherever you choose to go. It looks heavy, luxe and most importantly ooze elegance. It is crafted by skilled craftsmen and can be used as a bridal jewellery set.

Price: Rs. 1,040

No matter how hard it is to resist buying these distinct jewellery sets from Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale, you will definitely regret it if you miss them once they are gone. Your one tap on the buy now button can make you the owner of one dazzling beauty that makes you stand out from the crowd.

