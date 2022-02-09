Ignite self love this Valentine's Day with some refreshing toiletries
Self love comes first no matter what may come. This Valentine’s Day pamper yourself with these refreshing toiletries and pave the way for a refreshed mood. Who needs a Valentine when you carry so much love in your heart? Right from body wash, scrubs, soaps and shampoos, welcome them all and kickstart your plan for Valentine's Day. Get ready, you have a date with yourself in the bathroom!
1. mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skin Care Gift
This mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skin Care Gift is a bath set worth indulging into. It comes with coffee face wash, coffee face scrub, coffee face mask, coffee body scrub and perk-up towel. These skin care toiletries will uplift your mood and make you feel loved like never beloved. The gift set is gender neutral and has the ability to amp you up to the next level.
2. Plum BodyLovin’ Beachin’ n’ Bloomin Shower Gel Duo Gift Set
These shower gels are infused with floral fragrances for utmost refreshment. Now you can enjoy your “me time” in merriment. This is what your skin needs to unwind your daily stress and hustles amidst Valentine's Week.
3. BodyHerbals Valentine Lavender Surprise Bathing Set
The BodyHerbals Valentine Lavender Surprise Bathing Set is known for its fabulous spa experience. The lavender shower gel, bathing bar, potpourri, loofah and scented candle is all you need in the bathroom to enjoy your gala time this Valentine’s Day. Go try your hands on these toiletries and sink into an aromatic spa ambience.
4. Bryan & Candy New York SUPAWOMAN KIT
This Bryan & Candy New York SUPAWOMAN KIT is a sandalwood and wild fig infused ultimate bath and body Valentine’s gift you can surprise yourself with. It contains a body wash, hand and body lotion, shower gel, moisturizing soap and a loofah. The luxury touch of these products will make you irresistible to end your “me time” in the washroom.
5. mCaffeine Coffee Shower Date Gift Set
This mCaffeine Coffee Shower Date Gift Set works like magic on your skin. It contains an espresso coffee body wash, coffee body wash, natural loofah and a soy wax coffee candle. The heavenly fragrance of espresso and coffee will make you fall over the ultimate caffeinated experience spent in the washroom.
6. Kimirica Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Box
This gift box contains a tea tree infused shower gel, lemon shea soap, body lotion and Vitamin E hand cleansing gel. The gentle formula of all the contents creates rich lather that you will definitely enjoy. Your nourished skin will recharge you in a jiffy this Valentine’s Day.
7. Mamaearth Vitamin C Skincare Facial Kit
This Mamaearth Vitamin C Skincare Facial Kit contains a fash wash, face toner and face cream for amping up your skin’s radiance. The brightened skin, purifying powers and rejuvenating formula will ignite self love this Valentine’s Day.
8. WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Face Ultimate 3 Kit
Refresh your dull skin with WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Face Ultimate 3 Kit. This kit contains a face wash, face serum and a face cream. It will repair your skin, nourish it and will even out your complexion. This kit is a worth gifting set to yourself this Valentines.
Self love is the best love. Enjoy your “me time” in a highly beneficial way. Pamper yourself with these refreshing toiletries and energise yourself in the month of love. Right from scrubs to creams, get your hands on everything to elevate self love and care.
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla
Also Read: Strengthen your long distance relationship by sending over these Valentine's Day gifts to your love